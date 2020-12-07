Danny Ings slots VAR winner for Southampton on return from injury

BRIGHTON 1 SOUTHAMPTON 2

Danny Ings returned after a month on the sidelines to secure victory for Southampton by converting a late penalty, awarded following the intervention of VAR and in the face of strong Brighton protests.

The game’s decisive moment came in the 77th minute when Kyle Walker-Peters went down under a challenge by Solly March. Referee David Coote awarded a free-kick outside the area but after three minutes of deliberation, VAR Peter Bankes concluded the foul had been committed inside the area.

That presented Ings, who has been out with a knee injury and was introduced at half-time, to score his seventh goal of the season and complete his side’s recovery after that had fallen behind to Pascal Gross’s first-half penalty and levelled through Jannik Vestergaard.

While Southampton ended the evening in fifth place, Brighton were left to reflect on another frustrating game when their performance might have deserved more.

The way Albion approached the game certainly suggested there was no shortage of belief amongst Potter’s players who were buoyed after recovering to claim a point against champions Liverpool nine days previously.

Danny Welbeck has already made an impression at the Amex Stadium since joining the club as a free agent and the former England forward immediately threatened on the left-hand side of Brighton’s attack, starting a quick counter-attack before capping the move with a shot the forced keeper Alex McCarthy into a save.

Brighton were making similar inroads down the right-hand flank where Gross found space and might have picked out an unmarked Aaron Connolly early on. The home side were finally rewarded in the 26th minute when Ward-Prowse was caught out by a ball in from the left as he attempted to keep tabs on Welbeck. The ball bounced up off the forward’s chest and against the Southampton man’s raised arm. Ward-Prowse protested but the referee immediately awarded the penalty which Gross slotted past McCarthy.

Southampton’s approach had been limited but they forced their way back on level terms in the final minute of the first half when Vestergaard broke clear of his marker Joel Veltman and rose above Dunk to direct a superb header beyond Maty Ryan from Ward-Prowse’s corner.

The game remained evenly balanced until VAR intervened and Ings gratefully made the most of his chance to mark his return with a goal.

Brighton & Hove Albion (3-4-3): Ryan 6; Veltman 6, Dunk 6, Webster 7; Lamptey 8, White 7 (Jahanbakhsh 81, 6), Bissouma 8, March 6; Gross 6, Connolly 6 (Maupay 64, 6), Welbeck 6 (Trossard 8, 6).

Subs: Steele, Alzate, Bernardo, Burn.

Southampton (4-4-2): McCarthy 6; Walker-Peters 8, Bednarek 7, Vestergaard 7, Bertrand 6, Armstrong 7, Ward-Prowse 6, Romeu 7, Djenepo 6 (Ings 46, 7); Walcott 6 (Redmond 67, 6), Adams 6.

Subs: Forster, Stephens, Long, Salisu, Diallo.

Referee: David Coote