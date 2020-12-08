Stephen Kenny on 'interesting' World Cup draw: We want to qualify, whatever way that is

The inky blackness and thickening ice made for a treacherous approach to the FAI’s headquarters in Abbotstown last night where Stephen Kenny was contemplating just how difficult a path lay ahead for his Republic of Ireland side after the qualifying draw for the 2022 World Cup.

“It’s an interesting draw,” said the Ireland manager after landing Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg, and Azerbaijan. It was that. Could it have been kinder? Absolutely. Could it have been crueller? Well, just ask Northern Ireland how they feel about being lumped into Group C.

“Portugal are European champions and Nations League champions, they have a great pedigree,” said Kenny. “Serbia have high-quality players. They didn’t qualify this year (for Euro 2020) but they are a high-quality team.

“Luxembourg have had some impressive wins in the Nations League and have players in the Bundesliga. Azerbaijan are somewhat of an unknown quantity but we will do our homework accordingly.”

Particular mention was made of the fact Ireland are in a group of five teams rather than six, something Kenny described as an advantage even if it means that it offers less opportunity to face teams ranked lower and, in theory, of inferior quality.

What it also means is that there will be greater scope for friendlies and, as Kenny promised, further rotation which is good news for the younger blood that has been ushered into the squad, sometimes at short notice given the Covid issues faced this year.

Home friendlies will be the priority but where they fall in the expanded three-game international windows will become clearer today when the fixtures are decided for the 10 European World Cup groups, from which 13 of the 55 sides will ultimately go to Qatar.

Ireland haven’t made the global tournament since 2002 and it will be a huge ask for this team to break that drought given only the 10 group winners and three runners-up go through.

Ireland’s chances of topping Group A are clearly slim. But there is some succour in the fact Portugal and Serbia finished second and third respectively to Ukraine in the recent qualification process for the Euros.

“We want to qualify for the World Cup. We will look to March and take it from there. That has to be how we view it. We can’t rule it out but I’m not going to make sweeping statements that we’ll win the group but we want to give ourselves the best opportunity. We want to qualify, whatever way that is.”

The first of those qualifiers still lies almost four months over the horizon. Much can happen in the meantime but Kenny could do with more of his players, young and old, putting down a consistent run of appearances and form with their clubs between now and then.

A few more goals, like the one Robbie Brady claimed for Burnley over the weekend, would be just dandy too given Ireland’s inability to find the net in the seven games since Shane Duffy equalised against Bulgaria in September.

Players like Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah, and Jayson Molumby all reported for duty at the last international camp light on competitive game time. All of that is out of Kenny’s hands but he remains optimistic of the road ahead for his players.

“Some of them have gone into the Championship and that my be a better opportunity to be selected. In the Premier League it can be difficult but some of the players are trying to bridge that gap and the more games they get the more we will benefit.

“Some have not been in (with Ireland a lot), like Ciaran Clark playing the last few games at Newcastle. That’s a big plus as he came in late in the last camp when he hadn’t been playing much but players like that, these players are important.”

This being the FAI, of course, it was an evening when the football chatter could so easily have been drowned out by more controversial matters — and not just by the last dying embers from the ‘England video’ that proved to be a case of far more smoke than fire.

The association’s decision to release the details of their 2019 accounts just minutes after the conclusion of the draw in Zurich bore an uncanny resemblance to the way things used to be done by the ‘old FAI’ so Kenny yet again found himself having to wade into unpalatable waters.

“It can impact the association at all levels,” he said of the figures laying bare once again the reality of the FAI’s financial plight. “But that’s something that I can’t comment on because I’m not really sure of this at this moment in time.”

Matters on the pitch will become much clearer come March.