Alan Kelly on board for World Cup qualifiers as Stephen Kenny expresses faith in dressing-room

Stephen Kenny has confirmed that Alan Kelly remains his goalkeeping coach and that the 52-year old will be a member of his staff when the Republic of Ireland commences its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign next March.

The former Ireland goalkeeper strongly denied what he termed as the “innuendo” in sections of the media last month that he was responsible for leaking details of Kenny’s pre-match motivational video shown to the players prior to last month’s 3-0 friendly loss to England.

Kelly, citing the fact that he is an asthmatic, decided to leave the Ireland camp before the squad travelled to Dublin for the game against Bulgaria and after that England game in Wembley and the follow-up tie against Wales in Cardiff.

“I can say, with 100% certainty, that I have never bleated to the media in 35 years as a player and coach and I’ve been in some pretty interesting dressing rooms,” Kelly said in a statement just over a fortnight ago.

Kenny, meanwhile, also declared that he has “the full support of the FAI”. As for the leak itself, he said that it was “maybe people behind the scenes or elsewhere who don’t have the best interests of the team but I have no problem with anyone in the dressing-room”.

As for the suggestion that Kelly made a complaint or raised any issues with the video, Kenny said: “He definitely did not”.

The matter created a brief storm when the piece ran in an English newspaper. Vague and unsubstantiated claims of anti-English sentiments arose but an FAI investigation subsequently found that Kenny had no case to answer regarding the content of the presentation.

“It was a distraction we could have done without and a lot more was made of it. If you saw it you would be underwhelmed: some of the great finishes in training and put to music, and some goals Irish players scored against England in the past, and some historical references.”

Kenny also explained that he was of a mind to hand Caoimhín Kelleher his senior debut in that game against England but that the need to bank a result in the friendly with World Cup seedings in mind stayed his hand and prompted him to retain Darren Randolph instead.

Kelleher has recently started two first-team games for Liverpool in the absence of the injured Alisson, leaping ahead of Adrian in the pecking order and earning many plaudits for his performances against Ajax and Wolves.

“I will accept some criticism for not playing him in the previous friendly but we knew if Slovakia beat Northern Ireland they would get ten co-efficient points and if we beat England we’d get seven. We went with Darren who needed that game ahead of the competitive games.

“Caoimhin played ten games for the U21s for me. Against Sweden away he was terrific, China and Italy and did really well too. He’s really impressed in training and it’s great that he’s got the matches with his Premier League and Champions League debuts.”

A suggestion late last month that Randolph was contemplating his retirement from international football went away as soon as it surfaced but Kenny has spoken to the West Ham goalkeeper anyway and has been assured that he remains on board.

Kelleher’s progress at Anfield is a huge boost for Kenny but he can ill afford the loss of another senior player after David McGoldrick’s decision to call time on that chapter of his career, even if the manager has put so much faith in youth.

“We have a better pool of players now. Nine players have come through the system and become senior internationals in the last few windows, plus Aaron Connolly. That makes it ten players, added to the players coming back into the squad.

“That leaves us with a bigger pool of players to choose from and gives us an element of competition for places, which is very important. We will be much stronger come March.

“The strongest squad we had was against Slovakia, the best Irish performance away from home in quite a few years. It was an exceptional performance where we lost on penalties and we have to accept that, for various reasons we weren’t as strong in the other matches. We have to try and get back to that level in March, be stronger again and improve on that again for the World Cup qualifiers.”