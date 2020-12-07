Stephen Kenny surprised by 'non-story' over motivational video before England game

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has admitted his surprise at the furore over the motivational video he showed players before the England friendly.

The video was reported as an 'anti-English' video in the English media but Kenny said the video was a football video and labelled the fallout a "non-story".

Rumours had subsequently surrounded goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly's future involvement in the squad but Kenny said Kelly did not make a complaint and will return when Ireland gather next March.

"The video was a non-story. It was a football video, basically of goals scored by the players in training, goals scored in Wembley, also with some goals from previous Ireland matches against England, with some historical references, and that was it. A lot was made of it but it was very light on content.

"It was a big surprise (to see the FAI statement that it was being urgently investigated).

"We will take it in our stride and move on, we’re not going to dwell on the situation.

"It was a distraction, we all could have done without it, but we are firmly focused on the football now. Some great games in the World Cup qualifiers and that's what we are looking forward to."

Kenny said he is not concerned that the leak may have come from the dressing room.

"It's not a concern for me. I don't think the leaks were... definitely not intentionally from the dressing room.

"I think there may be people behind the scenes or elsewhere who want to cause problems for the team or don't have the best interests of the team, but certainly I have no problem with anyone in the dressing room."

When asked who those people behind the scenes are, Kenny replied: "Listen, I've said enough on that. That's all I'm willing to say."

Asked if Kelly, who furiously denied he was the source of the leak in a statement, made a complaint or raised concerns about the video, Kenny said: "He definitely did not. I'm not discussing any member of staff in the press conference, but that's doing a disservice to Alan."

Kenny also insisted there's "absolutely no question" that he has the full backing of the FAI board after the investigation.

On Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, who has kept two clean sheets while deputising for Allison, Kenny was asked if he could put pressure on Darren Randolph for the national no.1 jersey.

"Caoimhin played 10 under-21 internationals for me, won the group in Toulon, and reached the semi-final, went and played against Mexico and China and then Sweden when he was terrific. So I know all about him.

"He's obviously had a really good win in the Champions League, and a debut in the Premier League so hopefully that can continue. The more goalkeepers that are playing between now and March, the better for us."

Randolph will also be back in March, despite an apparent false report to the contrary.

"I spoke to Darren and he said he has no intention of retiring. He said he's disappointed that that story came out because it was completely untrue."