Filippo Giovagnoli: Cup win vital for Dundalk to keep pace with Shamrock Rovers

Filippo Giovagnoli admits that it was “really important” for Dundalk to prevent Shamrock Rovers achieving the double.

The pre-eminent side in Ireland through most of the last six seasons, Dundalk finished third in this year's Premier Division and they were second best for long spells in last night's FAI Cup final against a Rovers side that had already relieved them of the league title.

“It is really important because you also want to show that Dundalk is there, the team is there,” said the Italian after securing the FAI Cup in extra-time. “It was a short season and short league and the cup has the same value as the league.

“You want to show you are still on top with Shamrock and you can fight with them in the future. If they won the cup as well it would be a big problem because they would get more confidence and feel they are unbeatable, which they are not. We feel we can compete with them next year.”

Giovagnoli was clearly delighted with the win, taking full part in the celebrations and joking that he wanted to sleep with the trophy if the powers-that-be agreed.

It has been an emotional journey for him and assistant Giuseppe Rossi who arrived in Louth from New York and obscurity last September to replace Vinny Perth. That they took the club to the Europa League group stages and delivered silverware is clearly a matter of pride.

“It means a lot for all the sacrifices that we, Giuseppe and I, have made the last three months

When you arrive in an environment where it is sceptical you have to prove yourself, that you should be at that level, and I think we have proved that with Europe and winning this trophy.

“It is a really good feeling but the best feeling is when I see the players happy,” he insisted. “When they are happy then I am happy too. To see them so happy after they have worked so hard. That is more important than a trophy.”

There was particular praise for David McMillan whose hat-trick on the night did so much to decide it. Giovagnoli compared the striker to the legendary Filippo Inzaghi, hailing his cleverness and precision in the box when offered half a chance.

“He is an unbelievable player and an unbelievable man.”

For Stephen Bradley, defeat all boiled down to one obvious thing.

“I thought we played really well,” said the Rovers boss. “They had little spells in the game but we didn't take our chances and if you don't do that in a cup final against a decent side then it can come back to hurt you. We had enough chances to win it comfortably and we didn't.”

It's a bitter ending to the campaign for the manager and his club who have been denied that double and a first unbeaten domestic campaign since the Roaring Twenties. But he wasn't of a mind to agree that their league title, and season in general, has been tainted by the loss.

“No, of course not, We were chasing our own bit of history today. The double hadn't been done by us in a long time. If the chances had been taken it was a different game but we didn't.

They hung in at times and when they got their chances they took them.

The only real negativity expressed was by Jack Byrne. Nothing to do with the game, or the result, but rather the pitch which was far from the standard expected by the Rovers playmaker on the occasion of the game's blue riband game.

“It was a joke, the pitch,” said the 24-year old who was scathing of the decision to play the game a day after a rugby international had been held on the same surface.