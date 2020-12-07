Danger Here: Remember the name - and the spelling

SPELLING DISASTER

You’d have been fairly certain that ‘Caoimhín’ would prove the more problematic part of the Liverpool goalkeeper’s name for his new audience. Yet the Cork youngster took the field for his Premier League debut wearing ‘Kellher’ on his back. At least the Anfield kitmen passed their spelling tests for the version he wore in the second half.

Maybe they should just go with George Hamilton’s rebranding:

“Caoimhín Kelleher, the cucumber kid, he’s so cool...”

GRIM REAPER

The return of fans to English football turned Dean Ashton to the dark side:

“It’s always great to see bodies in the ground.”

WIDE OF THE MARK

Karen Carney was driving the Europa League tactics truck:

“The width is coming from the wide players.”

WHO ARE YA?

Steve McManaman continues his informative documentary series about little known footballers:

"I played with a player at Real Madrid called Claude Makelele."

SNOOKER LOOPY

Neal Foulds on Judd Trump:

“It’s not just that he makes the cue ball talk, he makes it confess to unsolved crimes dating back 40 years.”

FRANKLY SPEAKING

The @ChelseaFC Twitter account allowed us inside the complicated mind of Lamps:

“Lampard sees the Champions League as two parts, the first being the group stage and the second being the knockout round after Christmas.”

HERO OF THE WEEK

As nominated by @James__Clancy:

“There's been considerable "industrial" language used (by players and coaches) during tonight's FAI Cup final, but, fair play to George Hamilton, he hasn't apologised for that industrial language once.”

ERROR PRONE

Darragh Moloney: “He was forced into an unforced error.”

WORLD IN UNION

For Cian Healy’s try, Jamie Heaslip ruined Christmas: "Always good to see the big man get in for a mince pie."

Meanwhile, Peter Stringer: “Both sides are looking to wrong some rights.”

You may have noted, too, that ‘fix-ups’ are the newest jargon to hit rugby — presumably they are somewhat more urgent than ‘work-ons’.

But the key learning from this weekend’s action came from Gavan Casey on Twitter, who contributed this remarkable new addition to the lexicon:

“Peter O’Mahony is playing absolute union at the moment.”

UNCERTAIN

Alan Brazil: “I’ve got my doubts, there's no doubt about it.”

STUNG

Ray Hudson threw the kitchen sink at Messi’s assist for Jordi Alba:

"Messi, as unpredictable as a wasp after a sip of Cuban coffee, man. He just puts time in suspended animation ... four men inside a telephone box, he doesn't give a damn. He'll still thread his needle with a rope."

BALLWATCHING

The most extraordinary line in the history of match reporting from LASK v Tottenham in The Sun:

“Based on the banks of the Danube it is most famous, or infamous, for being the place where Adolf Hitler lived during his youth. So nothing more to be linked with that other than the fact this match was also played with just one ball.”

UNDER-PAR

Contortions at the golf, with Tony Johnstone: “This young man won’t back off. He won’t put his foot on the handbrake.”

TWEET @dangerhere