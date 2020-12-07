Danger Here: Remember the name - and the spelling

'It’s always great to see bodies in the ground'
Danger Here: Remember the name - and the spelling

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher had his name wrong on his Premier League debut. At least the Anfield kitmen passed their spelling tests for the version he wore in the second half

Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 07:00

SPELLING DISASTER 

You’d have been fairly certain that ‘Caoimhín’ would prove the more problematic part of the Liverpool goalkeeper’s name for his new audience. Yet the Cork youngster took the field for his Premier League debut wearing ‘Kellher’ on his back. At least the Anfield kitmen passed their spelling tests for the version he wore in the second half.

Maybe they should just go with George Hamilton’s rebranding:

“Caoimhín Kelleher, the cucumber kid, he’s so cool...” 

GRIM REAPER 

The return of fans to English football turned Dean Ashton to the dark side:

“It’s always great to see bodies in the ground.” 

WIDE OF THE MARK 

Karen Carney was driving the Europa League tactics truck:

“The width is coming from the wide players.” 

WHO ARE YA?

Steve McManaman continues his informative documentary series about little known footballers:

"I played with a player at Real Madrid called Claude Makelele."

SNOOKER LOOPY 

Neal Foulds on Judd Trump:

“It’s not just that he makes the cue ball talk, he makes it confess to unsolved crimes dating back 40 years.” 

FRANKLY SPEAKING

The @ChelseaFC Twitter account allowed us inside the complicated mind of Lamps:

“Lampard sees the Champions League as two parts, the first being the group stage and the second being the knockout round after Christmas.”

HERO OF THE WEEK 

As nominated by @James__Clancy:

“There's been considerable "industrial" language used (by players and coaches) during tonight's FAI Cup final, but, fair play to George Hamilton, he hasn't apologised for that industrial language once.” 

ERROR PRONE 

Darragh Moloney: “He was forced into an unforced error.” 

WORLD IN UNION 

For Cian Healy’s try, Jamie Heaslip ruined Christmas: "Always good to see the big man get in for a mince pie."

Meanwhile, Peter Stringer: “Both sides are looking to wrong some rights.” 

You may have noted, too, that ‘fix-ups’ are the newest jargon to hit rugby — presumably they are somewhat more urgent than ‘work-ons’.

But the key learning from this weekend’s action came from Gavan Casey on Twitter, who contributed this remarkable new addition to the lexicon:

“Peter O’Mahony is playing absolute union at the moment.” 

UNCERTAIN 

Alan Brazil: “I’ve got my doubts, there's no doubt about it.” 

STUNG

Ray Hudson threw the kitchen sink at Messi’s assist for Jordi Alba:

"Messi, as unpredictable as a wasp after a sip of Cuban coffee, man. He just puts time in suspended animation ... four men inside a telephone box, he doesn't give a damn. He'll still thread his needle with a rope."

BALLWATCHING 

The most extraordinary line in the history of match reporting from LASK v Tottenham in The Sun:

“Based on the banks of the Danube it is most famous, or infamous, for being the place where Adolf Hitler lived during his youth. So nothing more to be linked with that other than the fact this match was also played with just one ball.” 

UNDER-PAR

Contortions at the golf, with Tony Johnstone: “This young man won’t back off. He won’t put his foot on the handbrake.” 

TWEET @dangerhere

More in this section

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Anfield Making a name: Caoimhín Kelleher's name misspelled on Liverpool jersey for Premier League debut
Celtic v St Johnstone - Scottish Premiership - Celtic Park Neil Lennon says Celtic can turn slump around as gap to Rangers grows to 13 points
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Son and Kane give fans perfect welcome back as Tottenham go top of the table
Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk - Extra.ie FAI Cup Final

David McMillan's hat-trick seals extra-time FAI Cup success for Dundalk

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up