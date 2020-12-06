Making a name: Caoimhín Kelleher's name misspelled on Liverpool jersey for Premier League debut

Caoimhín Kelleher has proved a commentator's nightmare in England and further afield since taking the Liverpool goalkeeper's jersey this week.

It's normally his first name, however, that sends commentators stumbling over their vowels, seemingly not trusting the phonetical 'Qwee-veen' pronunciation.

Here, from the man himself, is how to pronounce #LFC goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher’s name. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/DhC9uP2wk1 — Conor McNamara (@ConorMcNamaraIE) December 1, 2020

Getting the Kelleher right is by far the easier half but the Liverpool kit-makers have made their own error there.

Caoimhín, lining out for his Premier League debut against Wolves after his faultless Champions League clean sheet against Ajax midweek, took to the field in a shirt with 'KELLHER' printed across the back.

Just realised that someone misspelt Kelleher’s name lmaooo pic.twitter.com/jBlsxNvB2t — Sam (@SamueILFC) December 6, 2020

Not that it affected the former Ringmahon Rangers keeper's performance, mind you, making a superb full-stretch stop to tip away a Daniel Podence shot in front of the Kop early on, before changing into a correctly spelled jersey at half-time.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saves a Wolves shot at Anfield. Picture: Jon Super/PA

He's also far from the first to suffer a misspelling at the hands of the kitman, with David 'Beckam', Zlatan 'Irbahimovic', Steven 'Gerrrad', Roque 'Satna Cruz', and 'Jorghino' among those hit by the kit gremlins.