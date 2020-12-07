Terrace Talk: Liverpool - Caoimhín Kelleher safe as houses again as Reds send a message

A couple of wins and all your cares (such as they were) fly away, don’t they?

Europe’s group stage is over with a game to spare. That means Klopp will send the cleaning staff to face a Danish side on neutral territory, the very definition of a meaningless fixture.

Did it stop the bleating about insufficient rest/players “in the red zone” and petty feuds with rock-bottom managers? What do you think?

Some of the Ajax match was too open for comfort, but it was still a great result under the circumstances. Henderson’s invisible difference helped another depleted eleven, while their goalie did the rest.

Nice to have another Irish player in ‘red’ once more, though for now obviously a bench filler. Kelleher might not rise to Houghton v England levels, but he’s done well when called upon and that’ll do.

Curtis Jones is becoming another bonus, as Klopp prays for more senior returns. The dead rubber with Midtjylland might even have made the manager sourer still, as he seems to prefer the argument lately rather than convenience or good fortune.

Gary Neville, I mean seriously; who cares? As for Chris Wilder, I’d want The Liverpool Manager to take the high road if relegation certs kept having little digs, but c’est la guerre…

Thing is that generally decent guys like Jurgen (and Pep) get slaughtered if they ever leave the reservation and lash out. It’s not like Ferguson, where bitter post-defeat ravings often came with the inference of private reprisals and became the norm.

If this were Mourinho, everybody shrugs and says, “it’s the Spesh, what did you expect?” When Klopp started bringing England and Southgate into his argument, it/he was getting desperate. Time for a little silence, surely?

It was hard to get excited about a few fans entering Anfield, selfishly because I knew I wouldn’t be one of them but also because it could’ve made a freaky situation freakier still.

I imagine players blot out a massive, angry crowd as one big “grrrrr” but when you hear every groan and “****’s sake!” that’d tend to wear you down a tad. Not that they got much chance to be peevish.

The early ’90s saw the occasional 10,000 crowd and it felt rotten even then. You’d give yourself an imaginary medal for ultra-loyalty and received the odd privilege; the night Fowler got five goals, for example, but it’s a moody (usually cold) experience.

Football without fans is nothing, what is it with a few fans? Klopp said it was a step towards normality and that’s the best way of describing it. He seemed thrilled to see everyone, anyway, and You’ll Never Walk Alone was deeply affecting under the circumstances.

Our record against Wolves is good, but the games were usually tight even with our best eleven out there. They’re awkward customers, and Nuno’s no dummy, so this was another fantastic show.

There’d been a few doubts over the front three all season. By dropping Jota the manager was challenging all of them and it began to click. Mane was especially good.

Wolves must hate Anfield and VAR, that’s three times now they’ve suffered even if this one was clear-cut. After Wijnaldum’s wonderful strike, this wasn’t a contest.

There are two sides to every story, but everyone wants him to sign that contract and stay. It would be a big blow if he left, and for nothing at that.

All the substitutions were quality, showing that Liverpool are closing in on full strength (or as much as they can get this season).

Even Neco had a great week, which you couldn’t have predicted from his lamentable 45 minutes at Brighton. Kelleher was safe as houses again, so they may even learn to spell his name right.

That Liverpool stayed at the top while it was all going pear-shaped is commendable indeed. A message was sent on Sunday, one that will have been heard everywhere.