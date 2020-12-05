Big scalp for Cadiz as Alvaro Negredo condemns Barcelona to another defeat

An embarrassing defensive mix-up in the 63rd minute handed Negredo the chance to hit the winner
Big scalp for Cadiz as Alvaro Negredo condemns Barcelona to another defeat

Alvaro Negredo, second right, celebrates the winner. Picture: Alvaro Rivero/AP

Sat, 05 Dec, 2020 - 22:18
Press Association

Barcelona’s dismal start to the La Liga season continued as a second-half winner from substitute Alvaro Negredo handed Cadiz another major top-flight scalp.

Ronald Koeman’s men had banked on a fortunate own goal to haul themselves level after Alvaro Gimenez bundled the buoyant home side into an eighth-minute lead.

But an embarrassing defensive mix-up in the 63rd minute handed Negredo the chance to hit the winner with his first touch moments after replacing Gimenez and they held on for a 2-1 win.

Having already sunk Real Madrid on their return to the top-flight, the hosts started with confidence against their seventh-placed opponents.

But Gimenez’s opener invited a period of intense pressure as Cadiz keeper Jeremias Ledesma made brilliant saves to deny both Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho before half-time.

But Barcelona failed to make the most of their opportunities and were almost made to pay early in the second half when Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made a crucial interception to deny Gimenez a second.

Barca levelled in fortunate fashion in the 57th minute when Jordi Alba’s cross hit Pedro Alcala who diverted the ball into his own net.

Alvaro Negredo celebrates the winner (Alvaro Rivero/AP)

But within five minutes Cadiz were back in front after Alba’s throw back towards his own area caused panic in the visitors’ rearguard and allowed Negredo to grab his side’s second.

Sergio Busquets fired wide and Messi was once again denied by Ledesma but Cadiz had a good chance to extend their lead when ter Stegen denied Ivan Alejo.

Heading into injury time, Cadiz substitute Bobby Adekanye wasted an opportunity when he was sent clean through, and the game ended with Messi flopping a free-kick into the Cadiz wall.

More in this section

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League - London Stadium 'It is not a coincidence that we keep doing this': Man United come from behind - again
Manchester City v Fulham - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Manchester City march on with comfortable win over Fulham
Millwall v Barnsley - Sky Bet Championship - The Den Millwall fans boo players taking a knee ahead of Derby match
cadizpa-sourceplace: uk
Chelsea v Leeds United - Premier League - Stamford Bridge

Chelsea give returning fans something to shout about as they return to top of Premier League

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up