Manchester United come from behind to make it five away wins out of five

Second-half goals from Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford saw Manchester United come from behind to beat West Ham 3-1.

The Hammers led at half-time through Tomas Soucek, and could have been further ahead but for some dubious finishing.

However, the 2,000 West Ham fans inside the London Stadium, at the first Premier League match to have supporters present since March, went home disappointed after Bruno Fernandes, a half-time substitute, turned the match in the visitors’ favour.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring his side's goal with fans in the stands at the London Stadium. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Fernandes had a hand in all three goals as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side made it five away wins out of five this season.

West Ham: Fabianski 6, Balbuena 5, Ogbonna 6, Cresswell 6, Coufal 6 (Johnson 84), Rice 6, Soucek 7, Masuaku 6, Bowen 7 (Lanzini 76), Fornals 6 (Benrahma 75), Haller 5.

Man Utd: Henderson 7, Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 6, Maguire 6, Telles 5, McTominay 5, Pogba 6, Greenwood 6, Van de Beek 5 (Fernandes 45), Martial 5 (Mata 62), Cavani 6 (Rashford 45).

Referee: Andre Marriner 7

