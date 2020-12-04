Napoli rename stadium after Diego Maradona

'Napoli is delighted by the resolution signed by the entire City Council in dedicating the now former San Paolo Stadium to Diego Armando Maradona'
Napoli rename stadium after Diego Maradona

Napoli’s San Paolo Stadium has been renamed after Diego Maradona. Picture: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 20:57

Napoli have announced their stadium has been renamed in honour of their former player Diego Maradona, who died last week aged 60.

Maradona won two Serie A titles with Napoli in 1987 and 1990 and club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis announced plans to rename the San Paolo Stadium soon after the Argentinian’s death.

A brief statement on Napoli’s official website read: “Napoli is delighted by the resolution signed by the entire City Council in dedicating the now former San Paolo Stadium to Diego Armando Maradona.”

Maradona, who died after a heart attack, became an instant hero when joining Napoli from Barcelona in 1984 and spent seven years at the club.

He transformed Napoli from also-rans into a major force and also helped them win the Coppa Italia in 1987 and the UEFA Cup in 1989.

The global game united in grief following Maradona’s death, while Napoli fans gathered at the stadium in their thousands to pay tribute to their former captain.

Maradona scored 81 goals in 188 appearances for Napoli in all competitions and skippered Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986.

More in this section

Everton v Leeds United - Premier League - Goodison Park FIFA president Gianni Infantino defends VAR and says it is ‘not damaging football’
Liverpool v Ajax - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Anfield Jurgen Klopp: Gareth Southgate ‘gets what we give him’ thanks to three-sub rule
Leeds United v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship - Elland Road Frank Lampard plays down Marcelo Bielsa 'spygate' row ahead of Chelsea v Leeds
maradonapa-sourceplace: uk
Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers Special

A day with the Lopes family: 'That's why he's Pico. He's a strong fella. It makes me a very proud man'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up