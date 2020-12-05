David McGoldrick on international retirement: 'It was the hardest decision I've made in football'

David McGoldrick revealed that he had sleepless nights before making the call to end his Republic of Ireland career.

And the Sheffield United striker admits he didn't think he had done enough to merit an official statement - preferring to "go away quietly".

McGoldrick made the call last month, just weeks before he turned 33 last Sunday, deciding to concentrate on his family and his club career with Sheffield United in the Premier League.

“I was 16 when I made my professional debut [with Notts County], and I was 32 when I retired from international football, that's 16 years – and I had to wait 15 years to play in the Premier League,” McGoldrick said.

“I'm in the Premier League now, and I want to make sure I'm at my best. I've had a lot of injuries in my career, and especially now with so many international games played in the space in between [league games], I wanted to make sure I was right, to extend my club career by being the best I can.

It was a really tough decision, but hopefully it's the right decision.

McGoldrick pulled the plug soon after the penalty shootout defeat to Slovakia ended Ireland's Euro 2020 dream.

He played through injury in Slovakia, and though Ireland boss Stephen Kenny claimed the player made his decision based on the knock-on effect of that injury, McGoldrick admitted he had been considering it for a while.

David McGoldrick of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring against Switzerland in the Euro 2020 qualifier. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“I didn't make my mind up just because of the injury, it's been on my mind,” McGoldrick said.

“I have picked up quite a few injuries, and I've gone and played, so I want to play for my country. If we'd qualified, I'd have stayed on. It was the hardest decision I've made in football.

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick celebrates scoring against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last month. Picture: Peter Cziborra/PA Wire

“I had sleepless nights when I had to tell the manager, it was really tough. He's a really, really good manager and a top man. I didn't think I had the right to state my retirement but he wanted me to put it out there.

"I just wanted to go away quietly, but the man he is, he wanted me to state it. It was a bit of an ordeal for me to come out and say 'I'm officially retiring', because I didn't think I had that right. It was a tough decision.”

McGoldrick won 14 international caps since Martin O'Neill handed him his debut against the United States in 2014, and he scored just once, in last year's Euro 2020 qualifier with Switzerland.

Kenny was disappointed to lose the veteran forward's services, and despite the efforts of Sheffield United and Ireland team mates Enda Stevens and John Egan, the player will not change his mind.

“They have been asking, yeah, most definitely,” McGoldrick laughed.

But I'm concentrating on my club career – I've made that decision, and I'm sticking with it.

McGoldrick is optimistic for the future, with the likes of Adam Idah, Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly part of a talented group of forwards. He also gave his backing to Kenny, and assistant coaches Damien Duff and Keith Andrews.

McGoldrick said: “I've got big hopes, I trained with them all, I trained with Troy, Adam, Aaron Connolly as well. They're good players.

"I still believe the setup there is in a good state, they've just had crazy, crazy things going off. Stephen's a really good manager, and the coaching staff with Duffer and Keith Andrews, they're – and I'm not just saying it – two of the best coaches I've worked under. Their ideas, their voices, all the boys love working for the manager and the staff. I think, like with us [Sheffield United], a good result is massive.”