Football rumours: Arsenal want Christian Eriksen; Man United interested in Sergio Ramos deal

Christian Eriksen/ Sergio Ramos (Tim Goode/ Nick Potts/PA)

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 09:45
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Christian Eriksen is reportedly one of Arsenal’s top January targets as the Gunners desperately search for some attacking spark. Arsenal have got off to their worst season start in the Premier League era, with the Daily Express reporting the former Tottenham midfielder is ready to return to England after failing to find his feet with Inter Milan.

Sergio Ramos is believed to be willing to trade LaLiga for the Premier League once his contract ends at the end of the season. The Sun reports Manchester United are interested in bringing the veteran centre-half to England on a free transfer. However they are not the only club interested in his signature, with the 34-year-old also linked to proposals from clubs in Italy as well as Paris St Germain.

Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Manchester United’s Brandon Williams (Nigel French/PA)

The Newcastle Chronicle says Newcastle are eager to sign 20-year-old defender Brandon Williams on loan from Manchester United in January. After a breakthrough season last year, the arrival of Alex Telles has seen Williams move down the pecking order at Old Traford, with Newcastle believed to be a destination where Williams can get some playing time and continue his development.

Staying with Manchester United, the Red Devils have reportedly been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele. The Sun, citing a report from ESPN, says the 23-year-old has been offered a new deal that would keep him in Spain beyond 2022. This could prove a substantial roadblock for United, who had been linked with a loan move for Dembele next month.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Yves Bissouma: Arsenal and Liverpool are weighing up a move for the Brighton midfielder, according to Talksport.

Antonio Rudiger’s time at Chelsea could soon be coming to an end (Richard Heathcote/NMC Pool/PA)

Antonio Rudiger: ESPN says the Chelsea defender could be heading for the exit in January.

Arkadiusz Milik: The Napoli striker is being monitored by Tottenham, Everton and Atletico Madrid, according to Spanish publication AS.

Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

