Hand of history weighs lightly on Stephen Bradley as Shamrock Rovers chase double

History beckons for Shamrock Rovers if they can account for Dundalk in Sunday’s FAI Cup final.

Not just in the form of a first league and cup double for the club since 1987 but in the knowledge that they would be the first club to go undefeated across both competitions since their own predecessors managed it 95 years ago.

And all this in what will be the 100th running of the cup decider.

It’s a lot to take on board and, while Rovers manager Stephen Bradley doesn’t shy away from the back stories, he isn’t of a mind to give any of them top billing ahead of a game between the country’s top two sides and a repeat of last year’s decider when the Hoops claimed a first major trophy since 2011.

“That’s not what it’s about for us,” he explained.

“It comes into play. We know people will compare us to Dundalk’s team, to the Rovers teams. We get that and it’s fine.

“Everyone has an opinion on whose teams are better. That’s up for discussion but that’s not our reason for motivation. Ours goes a bit deeper than that. It’s an important game for us going forward.”

As for those deeper reasons he wouldn’t say. Last year’s cup final win was held up as a significant breakthrough for a club and a squad that had strained for so long to get the better of the Lilywhites.

Keeping their noses in front of them now is clearly paramount in their thoughts.

Rovers look well-placed to do it.

Bradley tried to make the argument that Dundalk’s Europa League engagement in Norway last night could stand to them come Sunday.

But the Lilywhites’ 2016 defeat against Cork City in the decider came just three days after a game in St Petersburg, which puts that theory into question.

Rovers have had no such complications. Their week has been spent at their Roadstone base preparing for the weekend ahead and sticking to routine as much as possible.

Right down to the usual media duties, matchday suits and hotel stay on Saturday night.

Gary O’Neill is Bradley’s only absentee. Greg Bolger has trained all week and may play some part after his lengthy absence, Aaron Greene is deemed to be okay after a minor ankle problem and Roberto Lopes is available after a spell in Covid quarantine.

Dundalk will again make do without their star striker Patrick Hoban, out for the season with an ankle problem, and it could be as late as tomorrow before Filippo Giovagnoli has a full handle on his squad’s fitness on the back of their Scandinavian trip.

It’s a far from satisfactory situation for the Louth club but Bradley has expressed his belief that both sides will deliver a game similar to the one 13 months ago when Rovers won out on penalties.

“If you look at it, history tells you that the bigger the game the better we are. We saw that in the cup final last year and with [Rovers’ Europa League game against] Milan this year.

“A lot of big games. The players show up and, to be fair to [Dundalk], they’ve shown that as well.

“It’s got the makings of a great game, the two best sets of players in the country on the pitch.

“It’s what you want, the two of them going head-to-head and all out to win.

Neither of us are a defensive team that will sit back so it makes for a really good game.