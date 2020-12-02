Shane Duffy a doubt ahead of Celtic’s trip to Milan

Shane Duffy will have a knee injury assessed ahead of Celtic’s Europa League clash with AC Milan in Italy on Thursday night.

Fellow defender Christopher Jullien has played two games after a long spell out injured with a back problem and is a doubt.

Attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi will not be available through injury and James Forrest remains sidelined after ankle surgery, but defender Jeremie Frimpong returns after being suspended for the Betfred Cup defeat by Ross County at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Neil Lennon admits he would have understood if Sunday’s defeat by Ross County had ended his reign as Celtic boss.

The Armagh man came under increasing pressure following the 2-0 Betfred Cup loss which saw hundreds of fans turn up at Parkhead afterwards to demand the removal of their manager, amid scenes of chaos as police tried to keep order.

The Hoops have won just two of their last 10 matches in all competitions and sit 11 points behind Rangers at the top of the Premiership, albeit with two games in hand, as they bid for their 10th straight title. They are also out of the Europa League with two group games remaining.

“I am very grateful (for the board’s backing). They are not a board that sack managers for the sake of it," Lennon said.

We have had great success, we are going through a tough time but they don’t leave you out in the lurch.

“There is great support here. Great support from supporters, letters, emails, there has been great support from other managers in the game, and the LMA (League Managers Association) who have seen it all before and who probably deal with it on a daily basis.

“It is really encouraging and comforting and I have had great support from the players as well.

Celtic said that they will investigate the “unacceptable” behaviour outside their stadium on Sunday.

The Parkhead club said some players were left “shaken” after being targeted by missiles while footage showed some fans kicking down and throwing barriers.

No arrests were made and the three injured police officers did not require medical attention, but Lennon said: “On the scenes on Sunday, we are disappointed, we are hurt.

“I understand the frustrations of the supporters because ultimately we are not in a great run at the minute.

But it serves no purpose, particularly for the players.