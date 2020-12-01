Caoimhin Kelleher saves day as Liverpool progress to last 16 of Champions League

Champions League: Liverpool 1 Ajax 0

All eyes focused on young Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher on an important Champions League night at Anfield but it was his opposite number in the Ajax goal who made the most telling contribution to a result that sees Jurgen Klopp’s side win their group.

The Cameroon international was faced with a routine catch from Neco Williams’ floating 58th minute cross but completely misjudged the flight of the ball as it flew into his six-yard area.

That left youngster Curtis Jones, arriving at the far post, with an open goal but a tricky finish, which he converted with a neat touch from a tight angle.

It was an important and impressive win for Liverpool, against an equally impressive Ajax side, and a night which 22-year-old Cork native Kelleher will long remember.

Regular keeper Alisson is out for around two weeks and his usual deputy Adrian has repeatedly failed to impress Klopp.

Enter Kelleher, who previously had played in just three League Cup and one FA Cup tie, for the club to become the fourth Irishman - after Robbie Keane, Steve Finnan and Darren Potter - to play for the Reds in the Champions League.

And with three minutes left, Kelleher had the opportunity to show his potential, making a brilliant reflex stop from a point-blank header from veteran Klaas-Jan Huntelaar that effectively won the Reds the group.

It may well prove to have been enough to promote Kelleher to permanent deputy for Alisson as he played a key part in Liverpool advancing to the knock-out stages.

Early, Liverpool look bewitched by Ajax’s tight and tidy passing around their area while the Dutch, inexplicably, left themselves open to the counter-attack, leaving two defenders against three Liverpool forwards on more than one occasion.

Yet, somehow, it did not produce a goal although Liverpool youngster Jones did all but after five minutes when Mo Salah laid the ball off to him on the edge of the Ajax area.

Jones curled an excellent shot goalwards and, with the visiting keeper motionless, watched in frustration as the ball struck the inside of the upright and rebounded to safety.

At the other end, the closest to a Dutch breakthrough came just after the half hour when Edson Alvarez played a short pass to Noussair Mazraoui whose committed strike was tipped around the post by a diving Kelleher.

It was a routine enough save at this level although one that will have boosted the young keeper’s confidence, as did an earlier stop when he dived to keep out a header from former Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen although he was swiftly flagged for offside.

But, given yet more Liverpool changes, this was a vast improvement on last week’s home defeat to Atalanta although Klopp did not look too happy as he paced the sidelines although that may well have been related to left-back Andy Robertson who picked up a knock in an early, innocuous challenge.

Later in the half, the Scotland international came off to have a strapping applied to his ankle, another moment of concern for his manager who was now staring at the prospect of having his first-choice back four, plus keeper Alisson, lost to injury.

True to type, Robertson played on and his experience was welcome as Ajax maintained their ambitious attacking approach, precocious teenager Ryan Gravenberch slaloming his way into the area, putting Joel Matip out of the game, and shooting just off target.

The Liverpool chances, which had started with a Jones shot straight at keeper Onana after just two minutes, dried up as the half progressed, although Robertson drilled a shot into the side-netting from a neat Sadio Mane touch.

But the usually free-scoring Liverpool forwards - goalless against Atalanta, scorers of a solitary goal at Brighton on Saturday - looked below their normally peerless form. In-form Diogo Jota, for example showed a couple of uncharacteristically lax touches that saw the ball run away from him in promising positions.

Klopp resisted the temptation to make changes at the break - good news with regard to Robinson’s first half injury concerns.

But it was the visitors who almost drew first blood, from a well-worked free-kick that ended with David Neres crossing dangerously from the left and Klaassen powering a header wide. It was a chance her should have at least placed on target to test the young Liverpool keeper.

Neres was starting to enjoy himself against young full-back Neco Williams and Ajax taking a hold. After 57 minutes, a shot by Mazraoui was pushed away by Kelleher who was fortunate that Neres could only hurry a follow-up shot into the side-netting.

But a minute later, Liverpool were in front and, soon after, Onana was given the chance to make up for his earlier error, saving well at the feet of Mo Salah after a poor touch by his team mate Perr Schuurs.

Kelleher had a routine save to make from Tadic while Onana continued to redeem himself with a good diving save to deny substitute Roberto Firmino as Ajax’s Champions League fate remains in the balance.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Kelleher 7; N Williams 6, Matip 6, Fabinho 8, Robertson 7; Jones 9, Henderson 7, Wijnaldum 6; Jota 5 (Firmino 68, 6), Salah 7 (R Williams 90), Mane 6. Subs (not used) Adrian, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Jaros, Cain, Clarkson.

Ajax (4-3-3): Onana 5; Mazraoui 7 (Huntelaar 86), Schuurs 6, Blind 7 (Martinez 86), Tagliafico 6; Alvarez 7 (Labyad 69, 5), Klaassen 8, Gravenberch 7; Antony 6, Tadic 6, Neres 7 (Traore 81). Subs (not used) Stekelenburg, Timber, Klaiber, Promes, Scherpen, Ekkelenkamp.

Referee: T Stieler (Germany) 7