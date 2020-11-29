Aaron McEneff double leads Shamrock Rovers to Cup final

FAI Cup: Shamrock Rovers 2 Sligo Rovers 0

Shamrock Rovers remain on course to defend their FAI Cup crown as they saw off the challenge of Sligo Rovers in a competitive FAI Cup semi-final tie in Tallaght.

Two goals from Aaron McEneff, at the beginning and end of the first half, proved enough for champions as they look to seal a first league and cup double since 1987.

Rovers, coached by assistant manager Glenn Cronin, as they will be at the Aviva, following head coach Stephen Bradley's touchline ban, started at a rare clip and found the net inside three-and-a-half minutes.

Graham Burke’s firmly-struck free kick took a deflection off the wall and skidded out for a corner, which was taken by Jack Byrne.

Liam Scales’s goalbound header was blocked by a defender but the ball fell kindly for McEneff, who was included in his first international squad last week, to fire home on the swivel.

The home side had the better off a low-intensity first half-hour, and went close from Rhys Marshall’s header before Burke curled another effort just wide.

Sligo began to press higher, a risky strategy but one that yielded chances for Rónán Coughlan, who shot wide, and Lewis Banks, who called Alan Mannus into action from 30 yards.

And Coughlan should have levelled six minutes before half time when he was picked out by a Bank cross but, with a free header from eight yards, he could only nod the ball straight at Mannus.

That miss was to prove costly in injury time as McEneff burst forward from deep and, with the Sligo defence on their heels, picked out the bottom corner with a fine strike from 20 yards.

As fog descended on the stadium for the second half, Rovers succeeded into taking the sting out of the tie, though continued to create with Sean Kavanagh testing Ed McGinty with a low drive.

Sligo’s best chance to get back into it fell to Coughlan 16 minutes from time, but he skewed his shot wide and the home side held out to book another Aviva Stadium date.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Joey O’Brien, Liam Scales, Lee Grace; Rhys Marshall, Aaron McEneff, Dylan Watts (Greg Bolger 75), Sean Kavanagh (Danny Lafferty 75); Jack Byrne (Neil Farrugia 75), Ronan Finn (Darragh Nugent 89), Graham Burke (Dean Williams 82).

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, John Mahon, Garry Buckley, Regan Donelon; Jesse Devers (Alex Cooper 46), David Cawley (Danny Kane 75), Niall Morahan (Darragh Noone 68), Junior Ogedi-Uzoke; Ryan De Vries (Will Seymore 68), Rónán Coughlan.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).