Dundalk FC condemn racist comments towards players

Dundalk have condemned racist abuse aimed at members of their squad following Thursday's 3-1 Europa League loss to Rapid Vienna.

Defensive errors and a missed penalty proved costly as the underdogs, in only their second group stage appearance, were eliminated with games remaining against Arsenal and Molde.

"Vile comments" aimed at some of Dundalk's players have subsequently come to light, which the club has condemned in the strongest terms.

"Dundalk FC has been made aware of some vile comments directed at members of our squad on social media," read a statement.

"Racism and discrimination is a stain on football and society as a whole and everyone at the club is disgusted by – and utterly condemns – the comments that were made.

"The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our club and we will take the strongest course of action available to us.

"Dundalk FC has zero-tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and we will do whatever is possible to protect our players and supporters from such abuse."