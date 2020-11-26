Dundalk again pay heavy price for individual errors

Europa League: Dundalk 1 Rapid Wien 3

It was an all too familiar story for Dundalk FC as individual errors proved costly against Rapid Wien at the Aviva Stadium tonight.

It was a night to forget for Sean Hoare, who was guilty of errors in the build-up to first half goals for Christoph Knasmüllner and Ercan Kara.

A second from Kara just before the hour mark meant that the Louth men's slim hopes of progression were ended by the time Chris Shields pulled back a consolation from the spot.

Filippo Giovagnoli, who was forced to watch from the hospitality area of the Aviva due to a touchline ban, was left to rue what might have been once more as his side paid the price for individual mistakes.

The first arrived on 11 minutes when, having got away with gifting possession to Kara seconds earlier, Hoare sloppily gave it away again to Srđan Grahovac who released Knasmüllner in space. The former Bayern Munich man then hit a stunning shot to the top left hand corner giving Gary Rogers no chance.

Dundalk interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli had to watch from the stands. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Hoare was again found wanting for Vienna's second on 37 minutes when he lost Kara from Thorsten Schick's cross as the striker headed past Rogers to leave it 2-0 at the break.

Dundalk made a triple change at the break with Nathan Oduwa, Daniel Kelly and Patrick McEleney all introduced and it almost paid immediate dividends when the home side were awarded a penalty on 49 minutes after Kelly was tripped in the box by Mateo Barać but Oduwa pulled his effort to the left and wide.

Kara then wrapped up the game with a stunning second on 58 minutes to make it 3-0.

Chris Shields would pull a consolation back from the spot for Dundalk after Oduwa was fouled by Grahovac but despite some hustle and bustle afterwards the game was beyond his side at that point.

Dundalk will now turn their attention to Sunday's FAI Cup semi-final away to Athlone.

Dundalk's Andy Boyle and Nathan Oduwa dejected after the game. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

There will be further European outings as well away to Molde on Thursday before the visit of Arsenal to Dublin on December 10 to ensure their Group B campaign doesn't end empty handed. They'll need to cut out the mistakes if that is to happen though.

Dundalk: Rogers; Hoare (Kelly HT), Boyle, Cleary; Gannon, Shields, Sloggett (Murray 72), Dummigan (Leahy 81); Colovic (McEleney HT), McMillan (Oduwa HT), Duffy.

Rapid Wien: Gartler; Stojković, Hofmann, Barać, Ullmann; Knasmüllner (Demir 81), Grahovac; Schick, Fountas (Schuster 66), Ibrahimoglu (Arase 55); Kara (Kitagawa 66).

Referee: Tamás Bognár (Hungary).