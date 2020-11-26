'There will be none equal': How the world reacted to the death of Diego Maradona

Widely considered one of the greatest ever to play the game, off the field issues added to the intrigue of the charismatic Argentine even years after his retirement from the sport.
'There will be none equal': How the world reacted to the death of Diego Maradona

Some of the South American front pages the day after the death of Argentina football legend Diego Maradona

Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 16:28
Joel Slattery

Yesterday, the death was announced of soccer legend Diego Maradona at the age of 60.

Widely considered one of the greatest ever to play the game, off the field issues added to the intrigue of the charismatic Argentine even years after his retirement from the sport.

The story dominated headlines and front pages, not just in his native land where he was adored, but all over the world where he was widely respected as a legend of the beautiful game Argentine newspaper Clarin dedicated their front page to Maradona with the headline 'no habra ninguno igual' - meaning 'there will be none equal' - in honour of the one-of-a-kind superstar.

Sports paper Olé had a picture of Maradona kissing the World Cup trophy with no headline just the simple message 1960-infinito.

La Nación, considered the country's paper of record, featured Maradona juggling a ball on his head with the headline Gracias, campeon, meaning "Thanks, champion".

While fierce rivals on the pitch, the Brazilian press also paid tribute to the legend after his passing.

The standout tribute came from Rio de Janeiro paper Meia Hora:

In Italy, where the Argentina legend player for Napoli, La Gazzetta dello Sport was among a number of papers to feature Maradona on the front page. Ho visto Maradona - 'I have seen Maradona' - the paper led with.

In the UK, the Independent described Maradon as 'football's flawed football genuis' while the tabloids went for variations of 'in the hands of God' - a reference to his infamous punched goal against England in the World Cup in 1986. The Daily Star went with a different angle with the picture of Maradona leaping over Peter Shilton asking: "Where was Var when we needed it most?”

France's L'equipe was more generous simply stating "Dieu est mort" - "God is dead".

The Irish Examiner featured Maradona on the front page of the main paper and also on the front of the sports section which featured a piece by Allan Prosser headlined: "Maradona: Nothing succeeds like excess".

More in this section

Argentina Maradona Football mourns ‘completely different’ and ‘incredibly special’ Diego Maradona
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Anfield Stadium Return of fans on the horizon for a number of clubs after tier system unveiled
Football rumours: Everton eyeing triple Tottenham swoop for Paulo Gazzaniga, Dele Alli, and Harry Winks Football rumours: Everton eyeing triple Tottenham swoop for Paulo Gazzaniga, Dele Alli, and Harry Winks
Callum Wilson File Photo

Callum Wilson return delights Newcastle boss Steve Bruce

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up