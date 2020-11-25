Diego Maradona has died, aged 60

Diego Maradona has died, aged 60

Diego Maradona pictured in 2017. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 16:26

Diego Maradona has died of a heart attack at the age of 60, the Argentinian Football Association has announced.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona's legend was sealed with his 1986 World Cup triumph as Argentina captain.

He was jointly named the Fifa Player of the Century along with Pelé and his solo goal, minutes after his famous 'Hand of God' goal, against England in 1986 was voted Fifa Goal of the Century.

He had been in hospital in Buenos Aires after surgery to remove a blood clot on the brain earlier this month.

His death will be mourned across the globe, having played for the likes of Napoli, Barcelona, Sevilla, Boca Juniors, and Newell’s Old Boys before hanging up his boots in 1997. 

He also led Argentina to the 1990 World Cup final before his international playing career ended when he failed a drugs test at the 1994 World Cup. He was notorious for a wayward lifestyle throughout his life and was banned from football in 1991 after testing positive for cocaine while playing for Napoli.

However, he remained a revered figure at the Italian club, where he won two Serie A titles.

He managed in Mexico, the UAE, and his native Argentina, where he was national team manager for the 2010 World Cup and was most recently manager of Gimnasia y Esgrima in La Plata.

HAND OF GOD: Diego Maradona greets fans on his presentation as new coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata in 2019.
HAND OF GOD: Diego Maradona greets fans on his presentation as new coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata in 2019.

The AFA said on Twitter: “The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts.”

His death falls on the 15th anniversary of that of George Best, another of football's worldwide icons, who died in 2005, aged 59.

