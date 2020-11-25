Phil Foden fires Manchester City into Champions League knockout stages

Phil Foden fires Manchester City into Champions League knockout stages

Phil Foden, left, celebrates his goal (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 20:07
Andy Hampson

Phil Foden scored the only goal as Manchester City secured their place in the Champions League knockout stages yet again with a 1-0 victory over Olympiacos in Greece.

The 20-year-old turned home from a Raheem Sterling flick in the 36th minute as City maintained their 100 per cent record in Group C and reached the last 16 with two matches to spare.

The Greek champions were stubborn opponents at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus but City, who created a number of clear-cut opportunities, were never in danger of slipping up.

Manager Pep Guardiola may be frustrated that more chances were not taken but, after a difficult start in the Premier League, progress in Europe with minimal fuss is a major objective achieved.

It is the eighth successive year City have reached the knockout phase and, having voiced concerns about the intensity of this season’s schedule, Guardiola will be pleased to have done so while resting Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker.

Aymeric Laporte, Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez also dropped to the bench as the City boss made five changes. With Foden and Sterling among those to come in, the team was hardly weakened.

They also had firepower in reserve with Sergio Aguero, fit again after a hamstring injury, among the substitutes and the Argentinian was given a late run-out as he stepped up his recovery.

City ended with just the one goal to show for their efforts but they were too good for an Olympiacos side without a number of key players themselves.

Phil Foden, left, runs to celebrate after scoring the only goal in Greece (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Former France midfielder Mathieu Valbuena and forward Youssef El-Arabi, who proved a handful when the sides met at the Etihad Stadium earlier this month, were among their absentees.

City started confidently and Foden tested Jose Sa in the early stages and Gabriel Jesus also headed at the Olympiacos goalkeeper.

Yet the Greeks were well organised and resilient and City needed to work hard to create further chances.

Jesus was denied again by Sa but it took a well-worked move for City to break through after 36 minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan opened up the defence and Jesus played Sterling into the area. The England forward then showed great awareness as he picked out Foden in front of goal with a clever back-heel.

Foden, in fine goalscoring form after striking twice for England against Iceland last week, made no mistake with a powerful low drive.

Sterling threatened again before the break but Sa parried a long-range drive and then palmed over a free-kick.

Foden then pounced on a defensive lapse early in the second half but Ruben Semedo blocked his shot and Gundogan put the rebound wide. Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva also had efforts kept out by Sa before Foden headed wide.

Aguero came on in the latter stages and City eased to the final whistle.

More in this section

Diego Maradona Obituary Pele leads tributes to Diego Maradona: 'One day, I hope we can play football together in the sky'
2019 PFA Awards - Grosvenor House Hotel Gordon Taylor’s 40-year reign as PFA chief executive to end by May
Diego Maradona Diego Maradona: The indomitable genius who drove Argentina to World Cup glory
man citypa-sourceplace: uk
Diego Maradona of Tottenham Hotspur

Memories of Maradona: Mile-high keepie-uppies at White Hart Lane against Liam Brady

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up