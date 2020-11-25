Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa on shortlist for FIFA men’s coach of the year award

Bielsa was an eye-catching inclusion on the five-strong shortlist for Best FIFA men’s coach
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa on shortlist for FIFA men’s coach of the year award

Marcelo Bielsa has been named on FIFA’s shortlist for men’s coach of the year (Peter Powell/PA)

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 10:43
Simon Peach

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has been named on the five-man shortlist for FIFA men’s coach of the year.

World football’s governing body has released the shortlist for its seven individual awards, with the winners set to be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards on December 17.

Bielsa was an eye-catching inclusion on the five-strong shortlist for Best FIFA men’s coach, having led Leeds to the Championship title to end their long Premier League absence.

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui are also in consideration after winning the Champions League and Europa League respectively, along with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane after their domestic title triumphs.

Future England manager Sarina Wiegman has been shortlisted for the women’s coach award along with Emma Hayes, who has three of her Chelsea players shortlisted for women’s player of the year.

Ji So-yun, Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder are joined on the shortlist by Manchester City’s England international Lucy Bronze and Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema.

Manchester City’s Ellie Roebuck and Ann-Katrin Berger of Chelsea are nominated for The Best FIFA women’s goalkeeper, with Alisson Becker the only Premier League stopper to be shortlisted for the men’s equivalent.

There are four Liverpool players in the running for The Best FIFA men’s player accolade, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk joined by summer signing Thiago Alcantara.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is also among the nominees along with Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos.

The Puskas Award for 2020’s best goal includes Tottenham forward Son Heung-min’s superb solo effort against Burnley last December.

Jordan Flores’ outrageous volley for Dundalk against Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland is also shortlisted, along with Sophie Ingle’s strike for Chelsea against Arsenal and Manchester City’s Caroline Weir against Manchester United.

More in this section

Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League - Elland Road Football rumours from the media: Nicolas Pepe out of favour at Arsenal
Ukraine Soccer Champions League Champions League wrap: Martin Braithwaite bags a brace as Barcelona stay perfect in Europe
France Soccer Champions League Olivier Giroud nods in late winner as Chelsea progress in Champions League
fifapa-sourceplace: uk
Dundalk v Finn Harps - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Dundalk's Jordan Flores in the running for Fifa's Puskas Award for best goal

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up