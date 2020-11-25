Home comforts may have to wait for Cork’s Denise O’Sullivan

Navigating the quarantine rules around travel influenced her loan move to Brighton and Hove Albion in September but the playmaker will return to US champions North Carolina Courage for the 2021 season
PHOTOBOMBER: Denise O’Sullivan sneaks into the picture as Ireland manager Vera Pauw speaks to her players in yesterday’s training session. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 07:00
John Fallon

Home is where the heart is for Ireland’s global star Denise O’Sullivan but it may be a few years before she gets closer to Cork.

Since Bristol City offered her a scholarship at 17, the Ireland midfielder has been in demand abroad.

She eventually took the plunge by joining Glasgow City and for the past seven years has journeyed to America, Australia and, most recently, England.

Navigating the quarantine rules around travel influenced her loan move to Brighton and Hove Albion in September but the playmaker will return to US champions North Carolina Courage for the 2021 season.

After that, the lure of accepting a switch to the ever-growing English Women’s Super League will enter her mindset.

O’Sullivan will be by that stage 27 and in the prime of her career.

“Playing in Europe is always in the back of my mind,” said the Knocknaheeny native, back in Ireland preparing for Tuesday’s final Euro qualifier against Germany.

It’s 11 versus 11 and anything can happen. We’ll have a game-plan and are looking forward to it

“The big thing is being close to my family. That’s a huge factor for me.

“I have another year on my contract in the US and we’ll see what happens at the end of that.” 

O’Sullivan’s transition to the English scene has been eased by reuniting with fellow Leesider Megan Connolly.

Rianna Jarrett is another compatriot sharing accommodation and while O’Sullivan supplies the assists on the pitch, the striker returns the favour in the kitchen.

“Rianna cooks me dinner every night, so that’s going really well!” said the player described by Ireland manager Vera Pauw as world-class.

“I’ve only been at Brighton a few months and we’re pushing on as a team. We got a few draws against the bigger teams (Manchester City and Everton) and I’m glad to have contributed so far.” Completing 2020 on a successful note at international level will be more difficult. Ireland must beat Europe’s most powerful women’s football nation to sneak into next year’s play-offs for the 2022 finals.

“It’s going to be tough against Germany and we’ll need a bit of luck,” admits O’Sullivan.

“Losing 1-0 in Ukraine last month was the most upsetting part of my career.

“We’re still second in the table and that’s a positive. I’ve come into this camp ready to work hard but we’ve got to be realistic against a German side out of this world.” Asked if she believes in miracles, the dynamo replied: “Yes, I do. It’s 11 versus 11 and anything can happen. We’ll have a game-plan and are looking forward to it.”

