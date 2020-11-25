Chris Wilder: No pressure put on David McGoldrick over Republic of Ireland retirement

“David is his own man, he made that decision”
Chris Wilder: No pressure put on David McGoldrick over Republic of Ireland retirement

Chelsea's Kurt Zouma (left) tackles Sheffield United's David McGoldrick during a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on November 7. United boss Chris Wilder insists the club put no extra pressure on McGoldrick to end his involvement with the Ireland team.  Picture: Ben Stansall

Wed, 25 Nov, 2020 - 07:00
Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder insists the club did not “put a gun” to David McGoldrick over his Ireland future.

The 32-year-old Ireland striker retired from international football last month, with the news coming out of the blue after he'd played a starring role in the Euro 2020 play-off defeat to Slovakia. He later revealed he played through that game with a groin injury — one that cost him his place in the United starting lineup. 

But Wilder, a huge fan of the forward, is adamant the club put no extra pressure on him to end his involvement with the Ireland team.

“David is his own man, he made that decision,” Wilder said.

“I know how much he enjoyed playing for Ireland under Mick [McCarthy], and there were no issues with the new manager.

“Stephen [Kenny] wanted him to be involved, but he made that decision on his own, I think that's a question for David.

There was no gun to his head, as far as I'm concerned, regarding his future at Sheffield United, if he kept on playing for Ireland, I respected his decision." 

McGoldrick, enjoying only his second-ever season in the top flight, will turn 33 on Sunday, and Wilder believes the player is keen to make the most of his time at the top, with United rock bottom of the table.

“As far as I'm concerned he felt it was the right time for him to focus on the back end of his career, there's no escaping David is into his 30s now,” he said.

“He really wants to be a success in the Premier League, and that's behind his decision.” 

United are struggling badly this season, with just one draw from nine games so far.

Skipper John Egan has been a near ever-present for the club, playing every minute he's been available for – a number cut short only by his red card in the round two defeat to Aston Villa.

He returned from an injury sustained in the 3-0 hammering by England two weeks ago to play 90 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 loss to West Ham, and Wilder is adamant the Cork man can take the knocks.

“He's a committed player, as you can imagine, he'll be fine, he's a tough player, physically and mentally,” the boss said.

“John's background has been quite difficult at times, with the big injury he suffered, so to come back from that and play for his country and play in the Premier League and captain Sheffield United in the Premier League, it's a big achievement."

Read More

Maurice Setters remembered: ‘He was a friend to Jack Charlton, he trusted him’

More in this section

France Soccer Champions League Olivier Giroud nods in late winner as Chelsea progress in Champions League
England v Iceland - UEFA Nations League - Group A2 - Wembley Stadium Jack Grealish smelt of ‘intoxicating liquor’ after crash, court told
Bruno Fernandes Brilliant Bruno Fernandes again shines bright as Man United beat Basaksehir
sheffield unitedirelandperson: david mcgoldrickperson: chris wilder
Ukraine Soccer Champions League

Champions League wrap: Martin Braithwaite bags a brace as Barcelona stay perfect in Europe

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up