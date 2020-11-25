Chris Wilder: No pressure put on David McGoldrick over Republic of Ireland retirement

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder insists the club did not “put a gun” to David McGoldrick over his Ireland future.

The 32-year-old Ireland striker retired from international football last month, with the news coming out of the blue after he'd played a starring role in the Euro 2020 play-off defeat to Slovakia. He later revealed he played through that game with a groin injury — one that cost him his place in the United starting lineup.

But Wilder, a huge fan of the forward, is adamant the club put no extra pressure on him to end his involvement with the Ireland team.

“David is his own man, he made that decision,” Wilder said.

“I know how much he enjoyed playing for Ireland under Mick [McCarthy], and there were no issues with the new manager.

“Stephen [Kenny] wanted him to be involved, but he made that decision on his own, I think that's a question for David.

There was no gun to his head, as far as I'm concerned, regarding his future at Sheffield United, if he kept on playing for Ireland, I respected his decision."

McGoldrick, enjoying only his second-ever season in the top flight, will turn 33 on Sunday, and Wilder believes the player is keen to make the most of his time at the top, with United rock bottom of the table.

“As far as I'm concerned he felt it was the right time for him to focus on the back end of his career, there's no escaping David is into his 30s now,” he said.

“He really wants to be a success in the Premier League, and that's behind his decision.”

United are struggling badly this season, with just one draw from nine games so far.

Skipper John Egan has been a near ever-present for the club, playing every minute he's been available for – a number cut short only by his red card in the round two defeat to Aston Villa.

He returned from an injury sustained in the 3-0 hammering by England two weeks ago to play 90 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 loss to West Ham, and Wilder is adamant the Cork man can take the knocks.

“He's a committed player, as you can imagine, he'll be fine, he's a tough player, physically and mentally,” the boss said.

“John's background has been quite difficult at times, with the big injury he suffered, so to come back from that and play for his country and play in the Premier League and captain Sheffield United in the Premier League, it's a big achievement."