Ten home-based players in Ireland squad to face Germany, but Saoirse Noonan not included

Republic of Ireland's Megan Campbell

Mon, 23 Nov, 2020 - 18:06

Ireland manager has Vera Pauw has named 27 players in her final squad for the 2022 UEFA European Championship Qualifier against Germany on December 1.

Defender Megan Campbell returns after making a comeback from long-term injury. The Manchester City ace last featured for Ireland in the 3-2 win over Ukraine in October 2019.

Injury rules out midfielder Megan Connolly, while Hayley Nolan and Alli Murphy are considered close contacts following a COVID case at London City Lionesses and Kyra Carusa is unable to travel into Ireland due to COVID protocols in Denmark.

The defensive duo of Louise Quinn and Harriet Scott are due to link up with the squad this week.

There are 10 home-based players in the setup, though in-form Cork City striker Saoirse Noonan, who had been called up to the preliminary squad, is not included. Noonan is still involved with the Cork ladies footballers championship campaign and will be expected to line up against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final on December 6. 

Noonan's Cork City teammate Eabha O'Mahony makes the cut, along with four players from Cork City's FAI Cup final opponents Peamount United. 

Preparations began on Sunday, November 22nd at the FAI National Training Centre for what is the final game in this Group for Pauw's team.

Germany have already been confirmed as Group I winners, which means that the runner-up spot and a Qualifying Play-Off is now between second-placed Ireland (13 points) and third-placed Ukraine (12 points).

On December 1st, Ireland will host Germany while Ukraine play Montenegro. Pauw's team currently hold a better goal difference so they need to equal or better Ukraine's result in order to seal second spot.

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United) 

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Megan Campbell (Manchester City), Eabha O'Mahony (Cork City), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United) 

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion - on loan from NC Courage), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne) 

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion)

