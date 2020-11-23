Maurice Setters, long-time Republic of Ireland assistant manager, dies

Maurice Setters, the long-time Republic of Ireland assistant manager, has died, aged 83.

Setters served as Jack Charlton's right-hand man during the most successful period in Irish football history, reaching three major finals in a ten-year spell, including the World Cup quarter-final appearance at Italia '90.

Setters was best known in England for his six years under Matt Busby at Manchester United, where he played 192 times and won the 1963 FA Cup.

He was a manager himself with Doncaster Rovers in the early 70s, before Charlton approached him to become his assistant at Sheffield Wednesday in 1977.

In his autobiography with Peter Byrne, Charlton recalls:

I chose to put a call through to Maurice Setters, a man whom I’d known to be a tough competitor as a player, and a football fanatic if ever there was one. I mean, Maurice would think nothing of going to watch three or four games a week, just for the heck of it. It was at Lilleshall that I first got to know him, and despite his abrasive qualities, or perhaps because of them, I liked him.

“The salary I offered him, something like £4,000 a year, was ridiculously low. But I promised there would be more available once the club finances improved and we began to get a few good results. Maurice eventually said yes and I’m glad to say that we went on to work effectively together for many of the next twenty years.”

When Charlton took the Ireland job, he quickly approached Setters to follow him:

“I asked Maurice Setters to come and join me. Like myself, Maurice knew precious little about the Irish at that stage, but with a lot of hard work and just a little bit of good luck, we were soon on top of the job.”



We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Maurice Setters.



Maurice played 194 times for United in the 1960s, winning the FA Cup in 1963 and captaining the team on a number of occasions.



We send our sincere condolences to those closest to him. Rest in peace, Maurice. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 23, 2020

An FAI tweet read: "The Football Association of Ireland are saddened to hear of the death of Maurice Setters, assistant manager to Jack Charlton and a former Ireland Under-21 manager. Maurice played a key role in the success of the Irish team in the 1980s and 1990s. May he rest in peace."

Devon-born Setters, who started out as a player at Exeter, joined United from West Brom in 1960 and soon established himself as club captain.

A defender, he was best man at Bobby Charlton's wedding in 1961 and won an FA Cup winner's medal when United beat Leicester at Wembley in 1963.

Setters moved on to Stoke in 1964 and, after spells at Coventry and Charlton, he retired as a player and became manager of Doncaster.

"Manchester United is deeply saddened to hear that Maurice Setters has passed away at the age of 83," Man United said on their official website.

"We send our condolences to Maurice's family and friends at this difficult time - rest in peace."

The Football Association of Ireland are saddened to hear of the death of Maurice Setters



Assistant Manager to Jack Charlton and a former Ireland Under-21 Manager, Maurice played a key role in the success of the Irish team in the 1980s and 1990s



May he Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/nzasAovwZs — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 23, 2020