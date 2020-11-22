Liverpool show attack is the best form of defence to extend incredible Anfield record

Liverpool 3 Leicester 0

The Covid-ravaged Premier League may be a shadow of its former self in many ways but as Jurgen Klopp’s champions swept aside one of the major pretenders to their crown, one aspect of it looked ominously familiar.

A Johnny Evans own goal and others from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino maintained Liverpool’s ridiculous record at Anfield, a run which has seen them collect 91 out of a possible 93 points since drawing here with Leicester in late January 2019.

But it was the manner of the win, against a buoyant Leicester superbly managed by former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers, that should have filled Klopp’s rivals with the greatest concern.

That anomalous Liverpool seven-goal defeat suffered by Liverpool at the hands of Aston Villa in September still remains Exhibit A for the case that the Covid Premier League is about to offer us the most intriguing and unpredictable season in recent history.

Yet you would not have thought so on Sunday as a Liverpool team without yet more key components did not miss a beat. Leicester, the team most often thrust forward as the prime candidate to “do a Leicester” and win an unexpected title, simply could not keep pace.

They should have been behind even before Liverpool took the lead on 21 minutes from a corner from utility veteran James Milner, filling in at right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Evans rose, trying to hold off Sadio Mane at the near post as he did so, and somehow turned the ball into his own net from a particularly difficult angle. The Northern Ireland international could attempt to repeat that feat a dozen times and fail to do so but this was the one that counted.

The lead was doubled 20 minutes later, again through a header but this one very much from a Liverpool player as Andy Robertson tortured Marc Albrighton on the left and swung over a tantalising cross. Jota had plenty to do and did it, glancing a delicate finish past the diving Kasper Schmeichel for his fourth goal in four league starts for Klopp’s side.

Still, there is a reason that Leicester have been winning friends and influencing people this season with form that could actually have seen them leapfrog Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham with a victory at Anfield.

Within a couple of minutes of going behind, the ever-excellent Jamie Vardy powered his way to the by-line and dragged the ball back for Harvey Barnes to flash a disappointing shot wide from six yards.

It was the sort of chance that could have been expected, given that Klopp was fielding a back four that arguably featured just one player - Robertson - who would be guaranteed a start in Liverpool’s ideal, first-choice selection.

Joe Gomez, of course, joined Virgil van Dijk in suffering a season-ending injury during the recent international break but Klopp has clearly adopted a philosophy that opponents will be unable to capitalise on those potential frailties if Liverpool dominate the ball and remain on the offensive at all times.

Still, just to reinforce Klopp’s refrain that the Premier League should adopt a five-sub rule this season, there were further injury concerns for the champions when Naby Keita limped off with what appeared a hamstring injury in the 54th minute.

Liverpool’s response was predictably swashbuckling, a break upfield after Milner’s brilliant pass and a blistering shot from Mane which Schmeichel punched in the air with a reflex stop before Christian Fuchs cleared from under his own crossbar with Jota lurking.

Jota was in the mood, the Portuguese forcing Schmeichel into athletic reflex blocks twice in quick succession with Evans heading against his own post as the second of those sparked a game of pinball in the area.

Yet Leicester persisted, aware that a goal might inject a dose of self-doubt in their hosts for the closing stages and Alisson was forced to save an effort from Vardy which looked half-hearted - and probably was, given that replays showed him offside.

Storm weathered, Jota might have had a penalty after a Wesley Fofana challenge and Firmino somehow failed to score when he hit a post, saw his follow-up cleared off the line by Albrighton, and Mane responded with a shot which Schmeichel yet again touched onto his post.

Finally, four minutes from time, Firmino put Leicester out of their misery, losing his marker Cengiz Under and jumping to head in another Milner corner.

So, there would be no drama, in keeping with so many of the 64 home league games which Liverpool have navigated unbeaten since last losing here, to Crystal Palace, in April 2017.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blamed behind closed doors football for Manchester United’s poor home form recently but, in these unusual times, an impregnable Anfield appears one football tradition that is not about to be lost.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 7; Milner 8, Fabinho 7, Matip 7, Roberston 8; Jones 7, Wijnaldum 7, Keita 8 (N Williams 53, 6); Jota 9 (Origi 88), Firmino 7, Mane 6 (Minamino 88). Subs (not used) Adrian, Tsimikas, Phillips, Clarkson.

LEICESTER (3-4-2-1): Schmeichel 8; Fofana 5, Evans 5, Fuchs 6 (Praet 62, 5); Justin 6, Tielemans 6, Mendy 7, Albrighton 5; Maddison 6, Barnes 5 (Under 62, 5); Vardy 7. Subs (not used) Morgan, Ward, Iheanacho, Choudhury, Thomas.

Referee: C Kavanagh 6