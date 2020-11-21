Peamount captain Áine O’Gorman hails ‘character’ of champions

Sat, 21 Nov, 2020 - 21:23
Dave Donnelly

Peamount United captain Áine O’Gorman hailed the ‘character’ of her team as they fought back from a goal down to clinch the Women’s National League title against Shelbourne on Saturday night.

The Reds had one hand on the trophy in this winner-takes-all encounter after Emily Whelan had fired them into an early second-half lead.

A double from O’Gorman – bringing her seasonal tally to 14 in 12 games – and a rare headed goal from former international Karen Duggan saw the Peas retain their crown as champions.

And O’Gorman, who will be part of the Ireland squad to face Germany in another must-win Euro qualifier next month, was fulsome in her praise for her teammates.

“I think it was a nice way to win in the end,” she said.

“I don’t think we played at our best in the first half, and came out in the second half and gave away a cheap goal.

“I’m just happy that we all dug in, showed our character, worked hard and got the result. I’m glad we’re not having to go to Wexford now after getting a draw and having to get three points.” 

An FAI Cup final date with Cork City awaits now, as well as another tilt at Champions League football next year.

Peamount were eliminated in the cruellest manner, on penalties, away to professional side Glasgow City earlier this month and that experience helped them over the line against a good Shels side.

“The experience we got against Glasgow and putting in a performance will be invaluable to us next year. It’s a great club and a great squad.” 

Manager James O’Callaghan added: “In the second half the experienced girls [were so important]. Áine was phenomenal and Karen, they’re amazing players and we’re lucky to have them, and long may that continue.”

