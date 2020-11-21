Jose Mourinho hails ‘proper team performance’ as clinical Spurs sink Man City

A “super happy” Jose Mourinho praised the discipline of his Tottenham team after a 2-0 win over Manchester City sent them top of the Premier League.

Son Heung-min fired Spurs ahead after five minutes as the visitors switched off in defence and another lapse in concentration saw substitute Giovani Lo Celso run away from marker Kevin De Bruyne to steer home a second in the 65th minute.

The goals came from Tottenham’s only two shots on target, while City enjoyed more than 60 per cent possession but were unable to break down the hosts, who produced the type of display their manager has become famous for ever since his Porto days.

A typically organised showing saw the north Londoners climb to the summit at the expense of Chelsea after a fourth straight league win.

“I am very happy because to have that discipline, you need more than discipline. You need also a big desire to do it, also big solidarity,” Mourinho said.

“That discipline is not only about a plan, it is about an emergency plan which is when somebody makes a mistake or somebody is not in a certain position, you have to compensate and cover for it.

“That discipline demanded a big effort and the guys were fantastic. I am super happy, super proud of them. It was a proper team performance with every individual giving everything. I am very, very happy.”

Jose Mourinho congratulates Son Heung-min (Neil Hall/PA).

Spurs will be top for at least 24 hours and could finish the weekend in first place if Leicester fail to win at Liverpool on Sunday.

But Mourinho insisted: “I prefer to be top of the league than second, third or fourth but it is not an obsession.

“It is not a problem for me if tomorrow Leicester win and go top. I just wanted to win my next game, which is what we keep saying since the beginning of the season.

“I don’t care about the table, my opponent or the competition. We just want to win my next match.

“We are a process, this team is a process in place and (there are) good signs of evolution at every level. We are happy with that of course, but I don’t care too much about the table.”