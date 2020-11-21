No start for Shane Duffy as Celtic held by Hibs

On-loan Rangers winger Jamie Murphy scored one and set up another but Hibernian had to settle for a 2-2 draw against champions Celtic at Easter Road after Diego Laxalt's stoppage-time equaliser.

Celtic, without Republic of Ireland international Shane Duffy in their side, fought back from two goals down to rescue a point but Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers have the chance to move 11 points clear when they host Aberdeen on Sunday.

Murphy followed up to score after Kevin Nisbet's penalty was saved and Nisbet netted seven minutes later, and Celtic looked a beaten team until substitute Odsonne Edouard converted a 79th-minute penalty.

Laxalt lashed home an equaliser in stoppage time as pressure paid off but even then Hibs had the chance to win it.

Neil Lennon's side have now recorded just two wins from eight games in all competitions and could slip further behind Rangers, albeit they will have two games in hand by Sunday night.

Dundee United extended their unbeaten Premiership run to five games with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Hamilton at Tannadice.

The bottom-of-the-table Accies stunned the home side when they took the lead through a Ross Callachan header in the 65th minute.

However, United hit back through two sharp finishes from Nicky Clark and Accies spurned a gilt-edged opportunity to secure a point when Callachan sent a penalty kick soaring into the night sky.

The defeat piled further pressure on Hamilton boss Brian Rice with his side remaining rock bottom of the league and still searching for their first win since September 12.

Kilmarnock responded brilliantly to Stuart Findlay's early red card to beat struggling Ross County 3-1.

Goals from Eamonn Brophy, Nicke Kabamba and Chris Burke handed Killie a vital victory after Tom Grivosti had levelled just before the break.

County remain without a win in their last seven league games.

St Johnstone came from behind to earn a share of the spoils in a hard-fought encounter with Motherwell.

Mark O'Hara's early breakthrough for the visitors was cancelled out by Stevie May's penalty 11 minutes from the break.

St Mirren claimed a first league win since August, with a Jake Doyle-Hayes strike enough to see off Livingston.

The former Aston Villa midfielder's deflected effort early in the second half settled a scrappy encounter to ease Saints' relegation worries.

It was a ninth league defeat of the season for Gary Holt's side, who remain in 10th place just a point ahead of St Mirren having played three matches more.