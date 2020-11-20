David McMillan delivers on double for Dundalk

Defeat ends Bohemians season
David McMillan, right, is congratulated by his Dundalk team-mate Greg Sloggett, 10, after scoring their second goal. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 22:13
Paul Buttner, Dalymount Park

FAI Cup quarter-final: Bohemians 1 Dundalk 4

David McMillan scored twice as Dundalk kept their hopes of silverware this year very much alive with a scintillating first-half performance to beat Bohemians in a cracking FAI Cup quarter-final at Dalymount Park.

While defeat ends Bohemians season, a first win in seven for Filippo Giovagnoli’s Lilywhites sees them through to face First Division Athlone Town in Lissywollen on Sunday week with the prize the final at the Aviva Stadium on December 6.

Dundalk took the lead with a sweet goal from Michael Duffy after just 90 seconds but Bohs equalised from an Andre Wright penalty on 15 minutes.

A McMillan penalty made it 2-1 before, with the pace unrelenting, Dundalk extended their lead further three minutes later as McMillan scored with a terrific near post header.

Dundalk added a fourth goal on 87 minutes.

Duffy again worked his magic on the left to cross for substitute Nathan Oduwa, just on the pitch, to side-foot to the net.

Bohemians: Talbot; Barker, Cornwall, Casey, Kirk; Buckley, Levingston (Moylan, 67); Omochere (Ferguson, 56), Devoy, Grant; Wright.

Dundalk: Rogers; Gartland, Cleary, Boyle; Gannon (Mountney, 73), Shields, Sloggett, Dummigan (Kelly, 80); Colovic (McEleney, 73), McMillan (Oduwa, 86), Duffy.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

