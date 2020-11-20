Top two battle it out as Women's National League title race goes down the wire

Top two battle it out as Women's National League title race goes down the wire
Fri, 20 Nov, 2020 - 15:18
Colm O’Connor

Peamount United can retain the Women's National League title on Saturday night - or Shelbourne could pip them to it - as the Dublin rivals meet in PRL Park, Greenogue (6pm).

Shelbourne currently occupy top spot on 28 points and this is their final fixture of the season. Peamount, however, still have one game in hand (away to Wexford Youths on December 5th), and sit just one point behind.

So here is what the breakdown is for Saturday's game:

If Shelbourne win, they win the League.

If Peamount United win, they win the League.

If it is a draw then it goes to the last game between Wexford Youths and Peamount United.

Peamount enter the tie as favourites having defeated Shels in the League and FAI Women's Senior Cup this year.

Peamount manager James O'Callaghan said: "It's a really exciting game and we're really looking forward to it. We can't wait. It should be a great advertisement for the Women's National League. Shelbourne are a top side, they're a very fast, technically good team so we're really going to have to be on form."

His Shelbourne counterpart Dave Bell hopes his team's good run form will be the difference this weekend: "If I thought that we were going to be in this position at the start of the season then I would have taken it. Obviously Peamount beat us earlier in the season; we've buckled ourselves down and we've worked hard and it comes down to this game," said Bell.

The game will be streamed live on FAI TV.

