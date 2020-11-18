Talking points: It’s early in the reign of King Kenny but this felt like a low point

Building blocks still shaky

Regardless of what happened between Serbia and Russia and Northern Ireland and Romania, Ireland’s failure to win — and score, again — meant they had no chance of securing a place among the second seeds for the World Cup qualifiers.

Stephen Kenny’s tenure as Ireland manager began against Bulgaria 10 weeks ago and there were reasons to be optimistic following the 1-1 draw in Sofia.

What followed since has sapped so much of the positive energy.

Between international camps being blighted by positive Covid tests, the numerous injuries, David McGoldrick’s international retirement, and some untimely suspensions, the Ireland boss has been unable to properly mould what he might consider his first-choice starting XI for the road to Qatar 2022.

Twice he has had to change more than half of his team, while the minimum number of alterations from game to game has been three.

Of course, the goal drought — now more than 11 hours and counting — is the biggest concern but in the four months ahead, it will be the fact Kenny still hasn’t been able to field a semblance of a consistent side that is the biggest cause for worry.

Limitations exposed

Two chances a little over 60 seconds apart illustrated just how poor a night this was. James Collins showed a rare moment of anticipation in the 55th minute to meet Dara O’Shea’s cross at the front post.

The Luton Town striker got the quarter yard of space required to get his shot away and, while he did well to wrap his foot around the ball to get the effort away, it flashed wide.

Moments later, when Jason Knight drove forward from midfield and slid a through ball for Ronan Curtis, the Portsmouth forward had time for a touch on the edge of the box before firing well over the crossbar in the middle of the goal.

Not even the swirling wind screeching around an empty Aviva Stadium could be blamed for that miss.

It was the clearest indication of the attacking limitations, regardless of the fact both are fringe squad members operating for Championship clubs in England.

Collins also blew a good opportunity in the first half when his back post header looped harmlessly over the crossbar after good work from Daryl Horgan on the wing. Had either of his efforts resulted in a goal, then it would have justified his inclusion over the promising Troy Parrott. Instead it further exposed his limitations at this level.

Brady’s bad run goes on

Robbie Brady, it should be remembered, took the No 10 jersey from Robbie Keane when Ireland’s record goal scorer retired following a farewell match with Oman after Euro 2016.

Maybe a friendly could be arranged with them to try and help Ireland find their scoring boots again.

But the expectation was for the Dubliner to become the creative fulcrum and take on the mantle of making Irish sides tick.

It hasn’t happened.

Injury has plagued Brady and he has been unable to rediscover the kind of form which saw him impress so much in a green jersey between 2014 and those European Championships in France.

It might have been forgotten amidst the fog of Zenica, but his goal away to Bosnia Herzegovina in the Euros play-off is the kind Ireland have been unable to replicate since.

A sharp, clinical counterattack finished with aplomb, Ireland have looked blunt ever since. This stalemate means it’s now over 11 hours since Ireland have scored.

Brady was thrust into the centre of the attacking three in what looked like a 4-2-3-1 formation, and was given licence to roam. He did so, but with very little purpose.

He walloped a speculative effort off the crossbar in the 68th minute and then limped off injured 10 minutes later.

That seems to be his career in a nutshell right now.

Avoiding relegation just a small mercy

It seems almost crass to suggest that this was the nadir of the Stephen Kenny era, considering the Ireland boss is only 10 weeks and eight games into his tenure.

But on a bitingly cold November night, with Lansdowne Road empty and only the sounds of the Dart rattling and the wind screeching for company, this felt like a low point. Despite the fact relegation from League B of the Nations League was avoided.

There were no goals, very few chances and, truthfully, little to be excited by in the way Ireland played.

Perhaps the most optimistic way of looking at it is that this will be a night to look back on in a year or two and point to as part of the pain that needed to be endured before coming out the other end.

The famine before the feast.

The agony before the ecstasy.

It doesn’t feel that way now, though.

Just cold and lifeless. This year in a nutshell.