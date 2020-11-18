Positives few and far between for Ireland after forgettable 2020

Oh, what a terrible difference a year makes in football.

Twelve months ago, to the very day, this side was playing Denmark in a match that could have secured qualification for Euro 2020 with only one defeat in an impressive qualifying campaign; but now such dreams feel almost as distant as memories of Ireland's last goal.

Ultimately there wasn’t a happy ending in 2019 of course, because the match was drawn 1-1 despite a late goal from Matt Doherty which set up a frantic but finale in front of 50,000 fans.

But Mick McCarthy’s side were in a very different position to the unfamiliar 11 sent out by his replacement Stephen Kenny in the same stadium tonight in front of nobody at all.

It may have felt like the end of the world at the time, but even a draw ensured Ireland would qualify for the play-offs for the ninth time – a record for any European side.

So, there was still a sense that Ireland belonged at the big table even if they had finished third in Group D, behind the Danes and Switzerland.

Fast forward 12 months and a lot has happened. A play-off defeat against Slovakia in a gut-wrenching penalty shoot-out, of course, but also a slippery slope towards mediocrity in which new manager Kenny has seen his team go more than 11 hours without a goal and without victory in any of the last seven matches.

In fact, there hasn’t been a single victory in 2020 to cheer and the inevitability of tonight's goalless draw did nothing to change the mood of a nation.

There’s no doubt that the unfortunate Kenny, who is focusing on a long-term plan to bring through former stars of his U21 side and develop a new playing style, has suffered no end of bad luck – including 13 players ruled out for a myriad of reasons for this Nations League fixture.

But it is still hard to reflect on how far Ireland have dipped in the space of a year; a fact which was painfully obvious against opponents who were just as poor on a night that lacked any kind of quality or attacking drama.

It was a cause for raucous cheers when Shane Duffy was used as an emergency striker in the four minutes of stoppage time against Denmark back in November 2019, but who could possibly have foreseen that a year later the same player would be Ireland’s best hope of scoring a goal at all, at any time of any game?

McCarthy’s words after drawing with Denmark now seem almost surreal.

"If my players, my team leave everything on the pitch, give me everything, I'll take the result that comes. Play like that in the play-offs, then we can beat anybody.” How long until an Ireland manager can say that again?

Hope, perhaps, comes in the shape of the young players been blooded early now in preparation for a World Cup campaign which begins next March.

A debut for Galway-boy Ryan Manning of Swansea and a first start for Dublin-born Jason Knight of Derby – a player who Derby player-coach Wayne Rooney says reminds him of himself – were positives for Ireland. And Luton’s James Collins, although no youngster at 29, did his best to make an impact up front with so many of his rivals missing, and at least came close to finding the net.

Robbie Brady, top scorer in the squad with only five goals, almost broke his team’s duck, too, with a shot that cannoned off the crossbar, just as Doherty’s penalty did in Slovakia of course.

It does feel right now like everything is against Ireland.

But it’s easy to forget that McCarthy took eight games to win a game in his first spell in charge of the national side, against Bolivia, but went on to help the team qualify for the 2002 World Cup Finals in Japan and South Korea.

Now, of course, Ireland’s fate doesn’t look good after Kenny’s eighth game in the hotseat, even if this dire draw saved them from the ignominy of relegation to Group C of the Nations League.

But Scotland, who suffered probably an even worse decline, have shown it is possible to come back with the right manager, the right plan and the right attitude.

So, Irish fans just have to hope and pray it can happen eventually for Kenny, just as it did for Steve Clarke and for McCarthy, and that the picture will look a lot different in another year’s time.

Let’s be honest, it couldn’t look much worse.