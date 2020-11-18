Ireland U21s end Euro campaign on a high

2021 Under-21 European Championship qualifier: Luxembourg 1 Ireland 2

After bowing out of the Euro qualification race last Sunday, a much-changed Ireland U21 side completed the campaign this evening by winning in Luxembourg.

JJ Kayode marked his full debut at this level by heading Ireland ahead in Beggen after 35 minutes before sub Jamie Lennon extended the advantage on 65.

Kenan Avdusinovic pulled one back for the hosts with six minutes left but they lost captain Seid Korac to a stoppage-time red card to kill their comeback hopes.

Kayode and Mark McGuinness were the only two starters eligible for the next campaign and both made an impact on their full U21 debuts.

Kayode, on loan at Carlisle United from Rotherham United, led the line well when introduced against Iceland on Sunday and was again a handful operating at the sole striker.

Solid defending by the home side left Ireland utilising the flanks for their attacking raids.

Kayode got his head on a cross from Zack Elbouzedi on 11 minutes which was easily saved by Jose Machado but a more pinpoint move 10 minutes before the break left the goalkeeper helpless.

Left-back Darragh Leahy had the time and left to telegraph his delivery into the box where Kayode rose perfectly to power his header beyond the stranded stopper.

Timothe Rupil, on the bench for the seniors in last night's scoreless draw against Azerbaijan, drew the first real save from Ed McGinty approaching the break but a swift start to the second half by the Irish gave them some breathing space.

Leahy smashed a rasping shot wide on 53 minutes before fellow League of Ireland representative Lennon turned the ball home at the back post, only to be adjudged offside.

McGuinness played his part in that set-piece and repeated it for the second goal.

His deft flick-on from Danny Mandroiu’s free-kick fell to Lennon who rifled a 12-yard shot on the turn beneath Machado.

Ireland were denied a third with 17 minutes left when Leahy’s shot was taken off the line by Leon Schmit and Avdusinovic made it a nervous finale by rocketing a 25-yard shot in off the underside of the crossbar.

“I thought we controlled the game,” said Crawford afterwards. “Only for a worldie of a goal they scored, we were hardly troubled by Luxembourg.

“Winning was a nice way to cap off the campaign and I felt we fully deserved the three points.”

LUXEMBOURG: J Machado; L Bernardy, S Korac, E Dzogovic, L Schmit; K Avdusinovic, I Latic (L Duriatti 83), M Olesen; T Rupil, A Curci (L Coopmans 69), L Prudhomme (Y Schaus 69).

IRELAND: E McGinty; D McNamara, C Masterson, M McGuinness, D Leahy; T O’Connor (J Lennon 46), C Ronan; A Scully (D Grant 69), D Mandroiu (W Ferry 76), Z Elbouzedi; J Kayode (M Obafemi 76).

Referee: Kaarlo Oskari Hamalainen (FIN)