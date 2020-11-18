Germany plan to show Ireland no mercy in final Euro 2022 qualifier

Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has vowed to show no mercy in the final Women’s Euro qualifier against Ireland on December 1 despite her side already securing their progress.

Ireland must produce the shock of the campaign by beating the eight-times champions in Tallaght on Tuesday week to earn a play-off for the delayed finals in 2022.

Last month’s disastrous 1-0 in Ukraine, decided by an own-goal and a missed penalty, leaves Ireland’s fate hanging by a thread.

Voss-Tecklenburg will be without some of her mainstays such as Wolfsburg pair Alexandra Popp and Pauline Bremer for their final assignments, which include a meeting with Greece before they arrive in Dublin.

Turid Knaak (Atletico Madrid), Lena Lattwein (TSG Hoffenheim), and Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea) will all make their returns.

"We want to be dominant in every phase of these last two qualifiers,” asserted Voss-Tecklenburg.

“Our clear goal is about winning the final games. It shouldn't matter that we're already qualified.

“I want to see commitment, enthusiasm, and passion from all players, but we will also distribute the burdens over the two matches.”

Ireland manager Vera Pauw will reduce her provisional 31-player squad before the final selection assembles on Sunday.

GERMANY SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Laura Benkarth (Bayern München), Ann-Katrin Berger (FC Chelsea), Merle Frohms (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Marina Hegering (Bayern München), Kathrin Hendrich (VfL Wolfsburg), Sophia Kleinherne (Eintracht Frankfurt), Paulina Krumbiegel (TSG Hoffenheim), Leonie Maier (FC Arsenal), Lena Sophie Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg), Felicitas Rauch (VfL Wolfsburg), Pia-Sophie Wolter (VfL Wolfsburg)

Midfielders/Forwards: Klara Bühl (Bayern München), Sara Däbritz (Paris Saint-Germain), Linda Dallmann (Bayern München), Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt), Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg), Turid Knaak (Atlético Madrid), Lena Lattwein (TSG Hoffenheim), Melanie Leupolz (FC Chelsea), Sydney Lohmann (Bayern München), Lina Magull (Bayern München), Dzsenifer Marozsán (Olympique Lyon), Lea Schüller (Bayern München), Tabea Waßmuth (TSG Hoffenheim)

UEFA 2022 Women’s European Championship Qualifying – Group I

Tuesday, Dec 1 (5pm): Ireland v Germany, LIVE on RTÉ2