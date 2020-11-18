Jim Crawford looking to the future as U21s wrap up Euro campaign

For Jim Crawford's U21s the dream is over.

A place at the European Championships had been so close for so long. Now it lies beyond their grasp after defeat to Iceland in Tallaght last Sunday but the manager goes into today's dead-rubber in Luxembourg (kick-off 4.30pm) claiming that the campaign has been far from a failure.

Fourth seeds at the outset, Ireland drew with Italy at home and beat Sweden home and away while the core of the side has already progressed on to the senior squad in the wake of Stephen Kenny's own move up the ranks.

“Was it successful?" the manager asked. “Definitely.”

Kenny's erstwhile assistant with this side, he will be in charge again whenever the next qualifying campaign gets underway. That start date is currently a known unknown but the business of preparing for that next chapter begins today against Luxembourg.

For the likes of centre-half Conor Masterson this will be a last ever appearance in green at underage level so Crawford will use this tie to begin the handover of power from one generation of young talent to the next.

Among those confirmed to feature here will be 19-year old Arsenal defender Mark McGuinness, currently on loan at Ipswich Town, and the striker Joshua Kayode who is 20 and on secondment to Carlisle United from parent club Rotherham United.

“There has been a bar raised with this group of players in this campaign. It was a good opportunity to bring in the likes of Will Ferry and other lads who will be with us for the next campaign and to see this is the level they have to be at when they come in.”

Crawford also confirmed that he hopes to take next year's U21s to the Toulon Tournament in 2021, reiterating the the value to the squad by participating in 2019 and, in Masterson's case, earning a move to Queens Park Rangers after leaving Liverpool.

“He was one where it was nearly driftwood in his career. He was in between clubs. All of a sudden he goes to Toulon and is outstanding. Playing in Toulon definitely propelled his development. I definitely see the value.”