Jim Crawford looking to the future as U21s wrap up Euro campaign

Ireland boss insists the campaign has been far from a failure
Jim Crawford looking to the future as U21s wrap up Euro campaign

Jim Crawford hopes to take next year's U21s to the Toulon Tournament in 2021. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 07:00
Brendan O'Brien

For Jim Crawford's U21s the dream is over.

A place at the European Championships had been so close for so long. Now it lies beyond their grasp after defeat to Iceland in Tallaght last Sunday but the manager goes into today's dead-rubber in  Luxembourg (kick-off 4.30pm) claiming that the campaign has been far from a failure.

Fourth seeds at the outset, Ireland drew with Italy at home and beat Sweden home and away while the core of the side has already progressed on to the senior squad in the wake of Stephen Kenny's own move up the ranks.

“Was it successful?" the manager asked. “Definitely.”

Kenny's erstwhile assistant with this side, he will be in charge again whenever the next qualifying campaign gets underway. That start date is currently a known unknown but the business of preparing for that next chapter begins today against Luxembourg.

For the likes of centre-half Conor Masterson this will be a last ever appearance in green at underage level so Crawford will use this tie to begin the handover of power from one generation of young talent to the next.

Among those confirmed to feature here will be 19-year old Arsenal defender Mark McGuinness, currently on loan at Ipswich Town, and the striker Joshua Kayode who is 20 and on secondment to Carlisle United from parent club Rotherham United.

“There has been a bar raised with this group of players in this campaign. It was a good opportunity to bring in the likes of Will Ferry and other lads who will be with us for the next campaign and to see this is the level they have to be at when they come in.”

Crawford also confirmed that he hopes to take next year's U21s to the Toulon Tournament in 2021, reiterating the the value to the squad by participating in 2019 and, in Masterson's case, earning a move to Queens Park Rangers after leaving Liverpool.

“He was one where it was nearly driftwood in his career. He was in between clubs. All of a sudden he goes to Toulon and is outstanding. Playing in Toulon definitely propelled his development. I definitely see the value.”

More in this section

Wales Training Session - Vale Resort Gareth Bale concerned about catching coronavirus while on Wales duty
Jim Magilton and Michael O'Neill 2/11/2011 Former Liverpool player Jim Magilton poised to become new Dundalk Director of Football
Conor Hourihane dejected after the game 15/11/2020 Conor Hourihane: Covid chaos has added to Ireland gloom
Salford City v Manchester United U21 - EFL Trophy - Northern Group B - Peninsula Stadium

Teenage forward Anthony Elanga eyeing pathway to Manchester United first team

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up