Matt Doherty and James McClean test positive for Covid-19

The Republic of Ireland squad has been hit by two more Covid-19 cases as Matt Doherty and James McClean have tested positive for the virus.

The FAI announced the test results this afternoon following Ireland's 1-0 loss to Wales in Cardiff last night which sets up a Nations League relegation decider against Bulgaria on Wednesday.

McClean had been named Ireland's man of the match against Wales but he, like Doherty, is now isolating from the Ireland squad and will miss Wednesday's game.

The rest of the staff and squad tested negative ahead of the flight back to Dublin this morning.

Four Ireland players have now tested positive for Covid-19 this week after Alan Browne on Friday and Callum Robinson last Tuesday.

The squad had reported to their base in London last week for camp ahead of the 3-0 friendly loss to England before travelling to Cardiff.

The HSE has been informed of this latest development.