Confusion over whether Finn Harps fielded suspended player in crucial win over Waterford

There could yet be another twist in the League of Ireland after Waterford today lodged a complaint with the FAI over the eligibility of Shane McEleney.

The defender played in Finn Harps’ 1-0 win over Waterford in Monday’s concluding series of games despite accumulating five yellow cards.

The result in Donegal had huge implications as Harps moved out of the relegation spot while Waterford slipped from fourth, a likely route to European qualification once a team above them wins the FAI Cup.

Technically, McEleney’s one-match suspension should have commenced from Monday morning but the FAI claimed they moved the date 24 hours in line with delaying the final series of fixtures from Sunday to Monday.

An FAI spokesman said: “The Disciplinary Committee of the FAI applied an ‘effective from’ date of Tuesday, November 10 for suspensions to be imposed after the final series of Premier Division games in the SSE Airtricity League.

“This decision was taken in order to maintain the status quo in respect of the extraordinary circumstances caused by Covid-19 which resulted in the final round of Premier Division fixtures being rescheduled, as permitted by FAI rules.”

As it stands, Shelbourne, rather than Harps, are due to face Longford Town in Sunday’s promotion/relegation play-off at Richmond Park but that fixture may have to be postponed pending the outcome of any disciplinary case arising from Waterford’s protest.

They said in a statement released in the last hour: “Waterford FC can confirm that a complaint has been registered with the FAI regarding our Monday night fixture away to Finn Harps. The matter is with our legal team and no further statement will be made on the matter at this time.”

The Blues have not played in Europe since 1986.