Stephen Kenny aims to make most of England opportunity

The Republic of Ireland have never won at Wembley but the decision to scratch a planned visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina and accept tonight's friendly invitation against England may already be a success given the complications threatening other international fixtures this week.

Germany and even Albania are being mooted as possible venues for England's upcoming game against Iceland because of a complex web of issues related to the pandemic but Denmark seem to have have suffered more than most in a footballing sense.

Kasper Hjulmand's side met Sweden in Brondby last night minus 18 players through a combination of positive Covid findings, others who were self-isolating and a sizeable rump unable to leave the UK because of quarantine restrictions. Even Hjulmand and an assistant were affected.

Ireland, so compromised by their own Covid chaos, and at such cost, during the last international window, have lost Callum Robinson to a positive test. Not great news considering David McGoldrick's international retirement last week and the injury Aaron Connolly picked up in training, but it could have been so much worse.

Kenny had plans to bring in musicians to the team hotel and take the players to museums in Dublin when he first took charge. All that has been canned for now and, while some players did manage a few socially distanced minutes with Katie Taylor yesterday, this sterile existence is a small price to pay in light of the issues in Slovakia and Dublin last month.

“I can’t say with any certainty if it is the right decision or wrong decision but we felt it was the safer decision,” said the manager of this Plan B but there is no doubting the wisdom in sacrificing a round trip of over 5,000kms in favour of a game within driving distance for most of the squad. Not least with games against Wales in Cardiff and Bulgaria in Dublin to follow.

Still, not everyone was happy with the change in direction. Even an experimental England should provide far stiffer opposition than Bosnia for an Ireland side chasing a first win in seven attempts and in need of a positive result to boost their chances of being a second seed for next month's World Cup qualifier draw.

Boil it all down, though, and this is still England at Wembley.

It may be empty but it is not an opportunity that arises often. Consider that Kenny has never set foot in the place and that neither of his assistants, Damian Duff and Keith Andrews, ever got to face the old enemy there, here or anywhere else despite a combined total of 135 caps for their country.

“It's a fixture that people are very interested in.” said the boss.

There were times past when Ireland were patronisingly referred to as England's B team such was the volume of players in the ranks born over there. Times change and every one of the men who started the Republic's last game, the Nations League defeat at home to Finland, were born on the island of Ireland.

Kenny wasn't even aware of that until told afterwards, but the presence of Jack Grealish, Declan Rice and Michael Keane in Gareth Southgate's squad, all of them having represented the Boys in Green at various levels, is another example as to how the supply line has shifted in recent years.

Many an Irish fan will rue their inability to remind Grealish and Rice of their old ties this evening but Seamus Coleman wasn't interested in digging up old ground when the journeys taken by the pair to this point were mentioned yet again yesterday.

“Listen, Jack and Declan decide what they were going to do and it’s entirely up to themselves. They are top players who we would like to have, but they just saw it elsewhere. It’s not like I’m going to be shouting in their ear tomorrow, by no means.

“I’ve got to concentrate on my own team and our players. Everyone has got their own personal preferences and whatever they decide, they decide.

We obviously just want to do well for ourselves, but there is going to be none of that childish stuff. Definitely not.

Coleman has yet to feature for Ireland under Kenny, despite being asked to continue on as captain, but the injury to Enda Stevens may allow the manager to reposition Matt Doherty at left-back, where he has played in the past, and accommodate his skipper on the far side.

Harry Arter carried a calf injury into camp and is a doubt and there is the added complication that Jayson Molumby, who is a candidate for a similar midfield role, is one of eight or so members of this squad coming to the table cold due to a lack of game time.

The absences of McGoldrick, Connolly and Robinson have robbed Kenny of three men primed for key attacking roles in a team suffering a goal drought while an injury in training with Southampton meant Shane Long was unable to answer an SOS. Adam Idah is likely to be front and centre.

“We have a core group of players with international experience here so it will be interesting to see how we go over the three games,” he said. “One of the things about having players ruled out in the manner that they were, it opens an opportunity for other players. It’s interesting to see what that brings.”

Seven of the 16 games between these two have ended 1-1, that most reliable of Irish results.

The same again would tick a lot of boxes tonight.