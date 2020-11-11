Ireland at Wembley: A closer look at the Boys in Green's record at the home of English football

May 8th, 1957:

England 5-1 Republic of Ireland

The first meeting of the sides since Ireland shocked England and the world by beating their hosts 2-0 at Goodison Park and becoming the first non-British side to turn them over on home soil.

England exacted their revenge in this World Cup qualifier. Tommy Taylor, who would perish in the Munich air disaster, scored a first-half hat-trick and John Atyeo claimed the others. Dermot Curtis scored Ireland's consolation.

September 8th, 1976:

England 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Another friendly, but England were in the midst of a dreadful decade and Ireland were on the up under John Giles. Stuart Pearson opened the scoring on the brink of half-time but Ireland equalised after 58 minutes via a Gerry Daly penalty.

February 2nd, 1980:

England 2-0 Republic of Ireland

A European Championship dead rubber for both with England already confirmed as winners of Group 1 and the only qualifier. Kevin Keegan, reigning European player of the year, scored a goal in each half.

March 26th, 1985:

England 2-1 Republic of Ireland

An Irish side on the slide had Packie Bonner to thank for a respectable scoreline. Trevor Steven and Gary Lineker found the net while Liam Brady claimed a late consolation in a friendly played in front of just 35,000 people.

March 27th, 1991:

England 1-1 Republic of Ireland

The one that got away. England opened the scoring when Lee Dixon's shot deflected off Steve Staunton and into the net but Ireland dominated this European Championship qualifier.

Niall Quinn scored with a deft volley after a period of huge pressure and Ray Houghton missed a sitter which Jack Charlton's side was left to rue when England pipped them to the Euro finals.

May 29th, 2013:

England 1-1 Republic of Ireland

The first meeting of the sides since the abandoned Lansdowne Road fixture in 1995, Shane Long opened the scoring after only 13 minutes with a brilliant header and Frank Lampard equalised midway though the first-half for Roy Hodgson's hosts.