'Marcus Rashford deserves all the credit in the world': United star an inspiration, says Seamus Coleman

Seamus Coleman may go head to head with Marcus Rashford for the second time inside a week when England host Ireland tomorrow evening but the pair see eye to eye when it comes to their approach to life off the pitch.

Coleman has long been known for his charitable work and contributions.

The Ireland skipper has, for example, been involved with Everton's work in the community, donated money to the Feed The Heroes organisation and there was a sizeable cheque written to the parents of Dan Donoher when they were trying to pay for emergency treatment for their son's spinal muscular atrophy and scoliosis.

“On social media, I’ve my own private accounts, they're not out there in the open for everyone,” he explained before tomorrow's game against England at Wembley. “Certain things pop up, or people text you about certain things. Sometimes some hit home with you more than others.

“Luckily enough by playing football I’ve earned some money out of it and I feel like it’s something to do to help people with.

I’ve got two daughters myself and some of the cases I reach out to, it’s parents needing help for treatment with kids, or whatever the case may be. If you can help in any way you can it’s important.

“It’s something I really enjoy doing. Sometimes I put my name towards it, sometimes I don’t. The reason I put my name towards is that the likes of yourselves get hold of it and then it gets recognition for the cause and on the back of that more money can be raised. As a footballer, We’re in very privileged position and it’s nice to help people when you can.”

Rashford is a kindred spirit. The 23-year old has made it a personal crusade to combat child food poverty in the UK.

His words and actions have shamed the Tory government into extending schemes to feed youngsters at risk through recent school holidays and into 2021.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (left) is challenged by Everton's Seamus Coleman during the Premier League match at Goodison Park. Picture: Carl Recine/PA Wire.

It has been extraordinarily successful in sourcing the funds needed to help families in need.

“To be taking that on his shoulders and be genuinely wanting to make a difference, it’s a massive credit to him,” said Coleman who faced Rashford when Everton faced United last Saturday.

“He should be applauded for it highly. He comes across as a very grounded young footballer, very talented as well.

“On the pitch, he’s top-class. What he’s doing off the pitch is inspiring for all players in the Premier League, to dig in, get involved and help in any way you can with whatever causes you want to encourage.

Marcus has done a remarkable job. He deserves all the credit in the world.

Coleman has retained the armband under Kenny but injury and the manager's preference to use Matt Doherty at right-back has prevented him from featuring in the five games Ireland have played under the new boss.

That may change at Wembley given Kenny is light on options at left-back and the fact that he will surely want to play his skipper at some point over an international window that also features Nations League games against Wales and Bulgaria,

Both players have stressed time and again that there's is a cordial relationship and Coleman's form for Everton has been such that he remains a superb option for Kenny regardless of formations or styles adopted for the foreseeable future.

Now 32, he certainly has no intention of following in the footsteps of so many footballers who, like David McGoldrick last week, have stepped way from international football in order to prioritise club or family commitments once into their thirties.

“It's not something in my mind,” he said of any retirement calls. “I would be one of those players who puts himself forward at club and country level until I'm not picked. I don't think I'm important enough or I'm not as high-profile as a Robbie Keane to have a retirement.

“Whenever a manager decides to stop picking me at international level, that will be entirely up to him, but I don't think it will be a case of me saying I've had enough. Hopefully that won't be the case anyway. I enjoy coming away with Ireland and I love playing for my club.

I'll see what that brings but at the moment it's not something I'm thinking about.