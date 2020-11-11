Vera Pauw open to carrying on after Ireland's Euro campaign

Time may be running out on Ireland’s European Championship qualification bid but boss Vera Pauw is open to extending her stay beyond this campaign.

As the veteran Dutch coach confessed, last month’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Ukraine will likely prove fatal to the target of clinching a play-off for the delayed 2022 finals.

Only a win over eight-times champions Germany at Tallaght will rescue their quest. To put that task in context, since Norway beat the Germans in 1995, they have won every qualifier, bar one draw against Spain.

Pauw had agreed in August to continue her stint into the finals, should Ireland somehow get there, but is otherwise out of contract in three weeks’ time. As ever with her career choices, Pauw’s husband, her former Netherlands boss Bert van Lingen, is uppermost in her thoughts.

Pauw said: “I turned down the Ireland job first because I didn’t want to leave my husband again. I helped Ruud with other options and then they wanted to talk with me again.

“My husband is following everything and is the team’s biggest fan. He has never been the one to stop me from anything. Yes, I want to (carry on) but that doesn’t mean my mind is there. I have not discussed any contract with the FAI.”

Germany are likely to freshen up their squad having already booked their place at the England showpiece but that won’t diminish the scale of the challenge. Pauw added: “Victory is still possible. Straight after the Ukraine defeat, I sent our players the video of Shane Long scoring the winner against the Germany men’s team in 2015 for inspiration.”

The boss will trim her 31-player squad for when they assemble on Sunday week in Dublin. Pauw wouldn’t confirm whether Saoirse Noonan would convert her debut call-up into a place in the final squad but did speak glowingly of the rising Cork star.

“Saoirse has been on my radar for a long time; it’s not that she had a good weekend and was then selected,” she said of the 21-year-old who starred in both GAA and football over the weekend.

IRELAND SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: M Hourihan (Braga), C Brosnan (West Ham), G Moloney (Reading), N Reid-Burke (Peamount).

Defenders: H Scott (Reading), K Keenan (Celtic), C Walsh (Peamount), L Quinn (Fiorentina), D Caldwell (SC Sand), C O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), E O’Mahony (Cork City), I Atkinson (Shelbourne), A O’Gorman (Peamount Utd).

Midfielders: N Fahey (Liverpool), J Finn (Shelbourne), D O’Sullivan (Brighton - on loan from NC Courage), A Murphy (London City Lionesses), N Farrelly (Peamount), M Connolly (Brighton), H Nolan (London City Lionesses), R Littlejohn (Leicester), E Molloy (Wexford Youths), J Ziu (Shelbourne), E Whelan (Shelbourne).

Forwards: K McCabe (Arsenal), H Payne (Florida State Uni), L Kiernan (West Ham), A Barrett (Koln), R Jarrett (Brighton), K Carusa (HB Hoge), S Noonan (Cork City).