Saoirse Noonan earns first Republic of Ireland senior call-up

Cork City star Saoirse Noonan has earned her first Republic of Ireland senior squad call-up.

Manager Vera Pauw has included Noonan in a 31-player squad for their final European Championships Group I qualifier at home to Germany on December 1st in Tallaght Stadium.

Noonan, a Cork Ladies Football star, has been in tremendous form of late and scored twice in the FAI Senior Cup semi-final victory over Treaty United on Sunday afternoon.

Noonan's inclusion means that all three of this season's Barretstown / Women's National League Player of the Month recipients have been recognised as Wexford Youths' Ellen Molloy and Shelbourne's Jessica Ziu are also named.

The players will report into camp on Sunday, November 22nd when the squad will be cut back ahead of the first training session at the FAI National Training Centre.

With seven games already played, Ireland are still in the hunt for a qualifying play-off spot for the 2020 tournament.

Germany have already been confirmed as Group I winners, which means that the runner-up spot and a Qualifying play-off is now between second-placed Ireland (13 points) and third-placed Ukraine (12 points).

On December 1st, Ireland will host Germany while Ukraine play Montenegro. Pauw's team currently hold a better goal difference so they need to equal or better Ukraine's result in order to seal second spot.

The game will be broadcast live by RTE.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United); Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Eabha O'Mahony (Cork City), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United); Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion - on loan from NC Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne) Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Saoirse Noonan (Cork City) .