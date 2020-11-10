Liverpool leave historic Melwood training ground

Liverpool FC has bid a fond farewell to its historic Melwood Training Ground and officially handed the site over to its new owner.

The new owner of the facility, Torus, are a housebuilder and social landlord who acquired the club's Melwood Training Ground site in the West Derby area back in August last year.

According to a statement from the Premier League champions, "Torus was identified as the best socially responsible housing developer to take over the site"

Andy Hughes, Managing Director, Liverpool Football Club said: “When the famous sliding gate closes for the last time, it will mark the ending of an era for the club.

“It’s been over two years since we started this journey and we’d like to thank everyone who has been involved, particularly local residents in West Derby for their patience during this process.

“It is with a heavy heart that we bid a fond farewell to Melwood – our training base for the last 70 years. However, it will always be engrained in the rich tapestry of the club.

“For many, it will be strange not to use this familiar word when referring to the first team base, but the new AXA Training Centre is world-class and will soon start to create many more chapters of success.”

Melwood had been the club’s training base for over 70 years after it was transformed into a top-class training facility in the 1950s by Bill Shankly.