Waterford and District Junior League officials quit after controversial phone call  

The Munster FA has assumed control of the Waterford and District Junior League in the wake of a phone call saga that led to the resignation of the league secretary Martin Flavin along with the rest of his committee.

Flavin claimed he was "abused and threatened" by a member of the Tramore AFC during a call last month which he made in his role as a Munster FA Council member.

Relations between Tramore AFC and Waterford football chiefs were strained following a controversial youths game last August which resulted in disciplinary action against two players and a club member. Hefty bans including a €1250 fine were issued by the league's top brass.

After Tramore appealed the decision to the Munster FA with some success, it seemed the matter had been resolved on October 13, only to be ignited further following a query from the club to Munster FA administrator Barry Cotter.

In response to Tramore’s query to the Munster FA, Waterford secretary Flavin - who was acting in his role as a Munster Council official - made a phone call to what he believed to be the “Tramore club phone” and during that conversation he claims to have been “abused and threatened”.

Flavin quickly filed a complaint with the Munster FA, the FAI, the Gardaí, and the Tramore AFC club on the back of these alleged threats, and after a period of reflection, he decided to send his resignation to chairman John Foskin.

In a letter sent to all clubs in the Waterford League and seen by the Irish Examiner, the league committee stated that “the league secretary was stepping down and retiring from football” amid “abusive and threatening behaviour”.

The letter went onto state that, “the management committee now wish to inform you all that as of today we are stepping down as the committee of the Waterford and District Junior League as we cannot continue where this behaviour is acceptable to any club.”

In a correspondence sent by the Munster FA to all Waterford clubs on Friday last and seen by the Irish Examiner, they said that “it was very unfortunate that after recent issues that it has come to this stage in Waterford and as there is now no League committee in place the Munster FA will step in and oversee all activity for the time being.”

The Munster FA also thanked the outgoing committee for their “time and hard work over the past number of years” before “personally” thanking Martin Flavin for his work as a highly respected member of the Munster FA council.

Tramore AFC are still reviewing the content of the resignation letter of the Waterford League before considering options available to them and neither the club nor Martin Flavin would make any comment when contacted.