Football rumours: Szoboszlai to Arsenal? Inter face Real competition for Kante?

Football rumours: Szoboszlai to Arsenal? Inter face Real competition for Kante?

Dominik Szoboszlai and N’Golo Kante (John Walton/Molly Darlington/NMC Pool/PA)

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 11:33
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Dominik Szoboszlai vowed to stay with Austrian side RB Salzburg last summer after they qualified for the Champions League but that might be about to change. The 20-year-old playmaker is being courted by Arsenal, according to the Daily Mail which quotes Hungarian outlet Index.

Big European clubs are circling Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and want to sign him in the summer. The Sun cites Canal as reporting Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte wants to work again with the Blues midfielder, who he brought to Stamford Bridge in 2016. But the former Chelsea manager may face competition from Real Madrid, who are also interested in the 29-year-old World Cup winner.

Manchester United’s players still support Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the side’s inconsistent performances, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper says the Norwegian manager’s charges are “ready to fight for him” even though results have been somewhat mixed of late.

Chatter about Moise Kean leaving Merseyside is destined to grow louder after Paris St Germain boss Thomas Tuchel said the player is “very important” to the Ligue1 team. The 20-year-old striker is on loan from Everton and has scored five goals from just five matches, in stark contrast to his four scores from 37 appearances during his first season at Goodison Park. The Liverpool Echo, citing Beinsports, said Tuchel told reporters the Italy international’s performances were “very important for us because we miss that in certain times”.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Moussa Dembele: The Sun reports West Ham are poised to offer £30m for the France forward, 24, if Lyon decide to sell him.

Could the MLS be the next destination for Sergio Ramos? (Nick Potts/PA)

Sergio Ramos: David Beckham is waiting to snap up the 34-year-old Spain defender’s Real Madrid contract when it ends in the summer and bring him across to Inter Miami, according to Bild which is cited by Inside Futbol.

More in this section

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Terrace Talk - Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp is nothing if not courageous
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Klopp's bold gamble on a fab four as attack best form of defence
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Contenders punch themselves out in heavyweight battle
gossippa-sourceplace: uk
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League - Etihad Stadium

Roy Keane labels Kyle Walker an ‘idiot’ after spot-kick error

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up