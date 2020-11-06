Southampton march to the summit of the Premier League table with win over Newcastle

Premier League: Southampton 2 Newcastle United 0

Southampton eased their way to a convincing victory over Newcastle to ensure there is an unfamiliar look to the top of the Premier League table going into the weekend round of matches.

Saints last headed the top-flight in 1988, in the days of the old first division, but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side moved above Liverpool on goal difference after goals in each half from Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong.

Their emergence this season should have come as no surprise given their improvement during the second half of last season and there was an undeniable confidence to their play as they set about the task of registering a fifth win in six games despite having made a poor start, losing their opening two games.

The loss of Danny Ings to a knee injury - the striker is expected to be out for six weeks after undergoing knee surgery this week - was clearly a setback but there was no sign the forward’s absence had an effect on Saints’s belief as they quickly established a seventh minute advantage.

With Ings sidelined, Theo Walcott was moved further forward to partner Adams and the pair quickly combined to unpick Newcastles’s defences. Walcott’s energy forced an error from Jamaal Lascelles, allowing Adams to test Karl Darlow with a powerful shot from 20 yards.

The keeper saved well, but Miguel Almiron, the Newcastle midfielder, was caught in possession as he failed to clear the ball quickly and Walcott was again on hand to set up Adams who finished powerfully past a stranded Darlow.

That was exactly the start Southampton wanted and apart for a period midway through the half when Newcastle should have equalised, laid the foundation for them to dominate the first half with a display that should have ensured they reached half-time with a more commanding lead.

Hasenhuttl’s side were quicker to the ball and more determined in their challenges while Bruce’s side appeared in danger of being overrun. The visitors’s best moment in the first half came when Jamal Lewis delivered a left win cross that was met by Sean Longstaff who should have done much better than direct his header at Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy.

That, though, was a rare threat and Newcastle strikers Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin remained isolated.

Walcott might have added a second goal shortly before the break when he placed his shot wide and the interval offered only temporary respite for the visitors who found themselves again under pressure after the restart when they survived a succession of corners and were fortunate cross Oriel Romeu powerful 30-yard shot struck the crossbar. Then moments later it took another outstanding Darlow save to deny Bednarek after the Saints centre-back rose to meet James Ward-Prowse’s corner.

Bruce adjusted his side’s formation in an attempt to prevent them getting overrun in midfield and the switch led to the visitors gaining more of a foothold in the game.

But Armstrong finally sealed the points with eight minutes remaining after another Newcastle error. This time Sean Longstaff gave the ball away in a dangerous area and Armstrong finished well from 16 yards out.

Southampton: McCarthy,Walker-Peters,Bednarek,Vestergaard, Stephens,Armstrong,Romeu,Ward-Prowse,Djenepo (Redmond 74),Adams, Walcott (Long 88).

Newcastle: Darlow, Murphy (Joelinton 79), Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Hendrick (Matthew Longstaff 61), Almiron, Wilson (Carroll 78), Saint-Maximin.

Referee: Peter Bankes