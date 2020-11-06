Troy Parrott return a boost for Ireland U21s ahead of crucial qualifiers

The Republic of Ireland U21s' chances of reaching a first-ever major tournament have been given a huge fillip with the return to the squad of Troy Parrott.

The Dubliner has endured a torrid start to life at Millwall, where he is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to injury issues which have so far limited him to 45 minutes of competitive football this season and none at all since late September.

He is the U21s' top scorer in Group One of the 2021 European Championship qualifiers with four to date and he is joined in Jim Crawford's latest squad by Lee O'Connor, Jason Knight, and Michael Obafemi who, like him, have already made their senior Ireland debuts.

Dara O'Shea, Adam Idah, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Jayson Molumby, all of whom played key roles for the U21s in these qualifiers pre-Covid, have again been included in Stephen Kenny's senior panel.

U19 international Mark McGuinness is called up to this grade for the first time although Southampton's Will Smallbone misses out through injury having made his debut in the defeat to Italy last month.

Ireland sit second in their group, behind Italy on goal difference, and they will secure second spot and the guarantee of a play-off place - at the very least - that comes with it if they defeat Iceland and Luxembourg later this month.

Only one point separates the top four sides – Italy, Ireland, Sweden, and Iceland – as things stand,

“It’s a massive two games”, Crawford told FAI.ie.

“A top-two finish is still within our hands in this group and that’s a brilliant position to be in going into these matches. We’ll miss the lack of fans in Tallaght Stadium for the Iceland game, but we hope to put on a show for the fans in both games, and qualify for the European Championships.”

Republic of Ireland U21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers)

Defenders: Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (Queens Park Rangers), Mark McGuinness (Ipswich Town, on loan from Arsenal), Danny McNamara (St Johnstone, on loan from Millwall), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Thomas O’Connor (Gillingham, on loan from Southampton), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Luca Connell (Celtic), Will Ferry (Southampton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Danny Mandroiu (Bohemians), Connor Ronan (Grasshopper Zurich, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Anthony Scully (Lincoln City), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United)

Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee, on loan from Celtic), Zack Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Danny Grant (Bohemians), Joshua Kayode (Carlisle United, on loan from Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Millwall, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifiers:

Nov 15: Republic of Ireland v Iceland, Tallaght Stadium, 12.30pm (Live on eir Sport)

Nov 18: Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland, Beggen, 4.30pm (Irish time)